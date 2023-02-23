Saturday greyhounds tips

7.39 – Trap 5 Docktechnik Diva

7.58 – Trap 2 Capitan Garfio

9.09 – Trap 4 Disco Pants

9.50 – Trap 1 Bockos Crystal

The 2023 running of the Gold Cup on Saturday sees an incredible line-up for the big final itself but with an excellent supporting card on offer too.

My first selections run in the second race at 7.39 and it's Trap 5 Docktechnik Diva, who is yet to win in her previous 11 starts but has been placed on nine occasions. She is devoid of early speed but stays on very strongly and I think the change of seeding to the outside will be the making of her. She has a great chance to finally break her maiden tag.

In race three at 7.58 I like Trap 2 Capitan Garfio, who has got good early gears and if he shows his pace to the opening bend, he can go well. Trap 4 Millroad Bolger was an impressive winner last week and if repeating that should have a chance, but if Capitan Garfio can put his best paw forward, he can get back to winning ways.

My third selection runs in the big final itself at 9.09 and I am taking a chance on Trap 4 Disco Pants. This is a race packed with early speed from the inside two runners who were both flawless in the semi-finals, but he is a talented individual who ran a solid race in defeat last week and if there is possible trouble on the inside between runners, he can pick up the pieces and land the big pot.

And my final selection is my Nap on the night in Race 10 at 9.50: Trap 1 Bockos Crystal, who returned to the track following a break with a win over course and distance. She should strip fitter and if using the inside rail to best use she can overcome kennelmate Romeo Magico, who might need the run.