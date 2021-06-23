Greyhound Derby quarter-finals preview and free betting tips

Deerjet Sydney is a clear favourite for the Star Sports and TRC Events & Leisure English Greyhound Derby following a scintillating performance in the third round.

The reigning champion maintained his unbeaten record in this year’s competition when convincingly defying the red jacket hoodoo that had befallen a number of his ante-post rivals, and he is now as low as 4/1 to land back-to-back Derbies.

The presence of Bockos Belly to his immediate outer proved ideal on the night, and with that greyhound misfiring from the traps, the inside line was clear and not a spare inch was given at the rails.

The victory was the second leg of a double for Pat Buckley as our ante-post pick Knocknaboul Syd delivered his best run of the competition so far. Connections’ decision to re-seed him middle could prove a masterstroke as he seemed far more assured from the boxes.

Liam Dowling is also carrying the flag for the Irish and despite the loss of Ballymac Ariel from the competition, his team are particularly formidable.

Ballymac Wild strained every sinew to book his place from the most unpromising of positions, while Ballymac Fairone threw his hat into the ring with a ballsy piece of running in the second heat.

Numerically, the Brits still hold the slimmest of advantages and Patrick Janssens was to get all four of his runners through. Kevin Hutton registered a 22/1 double on the evening with Forest Gold and Signet Ace, but the quarter-final draw has done neither dog any favours.

Faughan Rebel will sadly miss the third quarter-final due to injury and that will now be a five-runner affair.

As ever, the first three will progress from each contest so let’s take a closer look at the runners…

20.34: Quarter-final 1

1 Forest Gold

Front-runner and fresh from career best in third round; absolutely no margin for error in this inherently tougher affair

2 Toolmaker Sydney



Winner of first round heat and didn’t have rub of the green last week; needs to reverse Waterford form with neighbour to win this

3 Deerjet Sydney



Unbeaten in defence of crown and solid in last two visits; minor worry of early clash with Toolmaker Sydney but is doing everything right at present

4 Cold As Ice (m)



Third in Puppy Derby and winner of minor competitions since; stays trip albeit well held in a much weaker contest last week

5 Pacemaker Ted (w)



Northern Flat winner; not disgraced when chasing Deerjet Sydney from his fastest sectional although overall profile suggests he is up against it

6 Drumcrow Brent (w)

Regular winner in Open company at Towcester; hard to fancy on the clock yet handler noted with similar types and qualification possible if avoiding peril