Down to the final six greyhounds all hoping to take home the £175,000 prize up for grabs, with four Irish runners along with two English dogs making up the field. We have a quality supporting card on offer, too, and I have four selections to consider.

My first selection runs in the 18:35 which is the Puppy Cup final, and I am going to side with the Ex-Irish runner in Trap 1, Roanna Storm, who has been hugely impressive when running at Enniscorthy since moving to the UK and has only had two races so far, when third both times.

She has a nice touch of early speed and if she can use that to her advantage on the fence, I expect her to be involved. Trap 3 Havana Lover will have to do it the hard way and come from behind if landing the spoils, but she is flanked by early speed on either side and will need luck in running to win again, so I am taking a stab on Roanna Storm to trap smart and stay in front.

My next selection runs at 19:10 which is the Ladies Stake final and I fancy Trap 2 Coolavanny Aunty, who is an experienced lady and managed to win over C&D two starts ago, was only third the last day but had excuses when finding all sorts of trouble. I expect this lady to get a clean run round and get back back to winning ways.

Trap 3 Goldies Mabbutt is bang in form with back-to-back wins and will be fancied by many to win again, but if Coolavanny Aunty can get it right at traps, she has a massive chance of collecting again.

On to my third selection which runs at 20:40, the Derby Plate Final, and I fancy Trap 3 Chelms Fred. I tipped him up last week but he didn’t show his customary early speed and had to settle for third, so will need to trap a lot better and if doing so, he has a great chance.

Trap 5 Innfield Trojan has won his last two starts and will be fancied to go well again, but I expect this race will be won at traps and if Chelms Fred is wearing his trapping boots, he should be the one they have to beat.

And on to the big one itself at 9:15, a wide-open final and one I expect to be a race of two halves, with the pace to come from the boxes from Trap 2 Kildare and Trap 4 Romeo Magico, with my selection, Trap 3 Hello Hammond, sitting in just behind the early speed and the remaining three dogs out the back all hoping to get a run in behind.

Hello Hammond left himself a massive task last week and stayed on strongly, only beaten just over two lengths, and if the race falls apart up front this time, there are stayers in behind to capitalise. However, Hello Hammond shouldn't be far off the pace and he can land the spoils at a big price.

Best of luck to all connections.

Bet Summary

18:35 – Trap 1 Roanna Strorm

19:10 – Trap 2 Coolavanny Aunty

20:40 – Trap 3 Chelms Fred

21:15 – Trap 3 Hello Hammond