Swords can prove too sharp for Towcester rivals

Saturday sees the final of the Star Sports & TRC English Greyhound Derby final as six dogs bid to establish their legacy in the sport inside thirty seconds of action.

It’s been a tremendous series for Graham Holland and the Irish-based handler has managed to get three through to the decider with Swords Rex, Clona Duke and Gaytime Nemo all securing their passage to this point

Romeo Command bids to win the prize for David Firmager, owner of last year’s victor, Romeo Magico, and the market suggests he’s the best of the Brits, though Cochise and Ninja Kerry have demonstrated the powerful nature of the racing strength at Hove.

The main event is at 21.15 but there is a stellar undercard to enjoy.

Fromposttopillar was ante-post favourite for the Derby back in May and while eliminated at an early stage, he will be a warm order in the Derby Plate (20.56) against his old foe, Brookside Richie and fellow Brough Park raider, Blackhouse Harry.

Ballymac John is yet to win a heat of the Greyhoundtrader.com Stakes (20.05) but the punters have remained unflinching in their patronage of Mark Wallis’s dog and he will attempt to reverse last week’s form with Savana Top Cat.

We have the rarity of a winner takes all match (17.47) to kick off proceedings with two of the brightest Puppy prospects in Britain - Maree Champion and New Destiny – facing off for £10,000.

The evening will close with the Dorando Marathon (21.55) where Space Jet aims to follow up a wide margin success 12 months ago.

Let us take a look at the main event…

21.15 Star Sports and TRC English Greyhound Derby Final (500 metres)

1. COCHISE

bk d Droopys Sydney - Lemon Stacey (Jun 20)

Best recent time 28.94 (27 May)

Trainer: Richard Rees (Hove)

Owner: Billy Evans

The apparent translation from the native Apache is “having the strength of an oak” and there’s an aptness where this greyhound is concerned as he stays significantly further than the Derby distance.

Weighing in at 38kg, Cochise started off his career with Dave Mullins at Romford before the trainer suggested that he may be more suited to racing around Hove.

Connections have commented that he hasn’t been the best at handling the prelims of kenneling but he put those worries aside when seeing off rivals in the Cesarewitch at Central Park in January.

The Rees family have a rich history where the Derby is concerned. Richard’s grandfather took honours in 1976 with Mutts Silver, and his father did so nine years later with Pagan Swallow.

Readily available at 125/1 before the start of the competition, he’s already landed a nice each-way tilt for the owners by reaching the final and has done so through the combination of establishing good position from the boxes and producing a powerful finish. The question remains as to whether he can hold his line in the mid-section against dogs of the highest quality.

2 GAYTIME NEMO

bk d Droopys Sydney - Gaytime Deval (Jul 20)

Best recent time: 28.79 (17 June)

Trainer: Graham Holland (Ireland)

Owner: Brendan O'Connell

When the Holland juggernaut arrived, it's fair to say that Gaytime Nemo may have arrived a little under the radar as the eight-strong party commenced their campaigns.

Part of the reason for that was undoubtedly the small matter of the dog returning from almost five months off the track with injury, but notice was to be served at Towcester with a sub 29 second run in the opening round from this location.

Were he to reproduce his quarter-final effort (Ninja Kerry finishing over five lengths behind), that figure could be a winning score though its worth noting that he was drawn five on that occasion and a noted pace angle headed obligingly left at an early juncture.

A lightly raced sort with few miles on the clock, there could potentially be some value in his current odds given the draw is arguably a “least worst” option. That said, he cannot afford to turn behind the red jacket as that rival tends to decelerate quickly into the opening bend and would arguably compromise any chance of getting a run at the more fancied sorts.