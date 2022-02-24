Saturday morning dogs tips: Lucky 15

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select greyhounds and options will appear in your betslip.

18.09 – Trap 1 Jacks Lockup

18.58 – Trap 2 Jeopardy Barker

19.36 – Trap 3 Farneys Chloe

20.17 – Trap 5 Lisnakill Laurie

An incredible 13 open races are on offer this Friday night and I have four fancies that I think can go well. The first of these comes in the opener (18.09) where I fancy Trap 1 Jacks Lockup, who is an ex-Irish recruit who won open races at Shelbourne Park before moving to the UK.

He has had a couple of trials at Monmore before switching to this venue last time, and if improving from his first look at the track, I think he can go well. Trap 4 Knockboy Kay is another ex-Irish recruit who could go well but I just think Jack has enough early speed to lead the inside and if doing so, can make all.

On to the 18.58 which is heat 3 of a maiden competition and I fancy Trap 2 Jeopardy Barker. This dog won over C&D the last day after finding trouble but showed plenty of determination to win and I think can be involved again. Trap 1 Wheres Lillie has ran in open action before and could be rated a danger but I just think if the blue jacket can get it right, he should run a big race.

19.36 is a staying race over 575m and I am going to stick with Trap 3 Farneys Chloe. Even though this lady has been finding all sorts of trouble in recent runs, I just think if she can get a clear passage she can be involved. Both Trap 4 Jeopardy Birdie and Trap 6 Bonville Susie are last time out winners so will be full of confidence following those successes but I just think Chloe has a big future in the staying scene and has the opportunity to get back to winning ways.

And on to my last selection which runs in the 20.17 which is heat 2 of a maiden stayers race and I am siding with Trap 5 Lisnakill Laurie. This dog has also ex-Irish form which is solid over today's distance. His trials have been decent and I think he should be one they need to beat.

Trap 6 Anastasia was a winner over further at Harlow last time out so obviously sees out the trip very strong but I just think if Laurie can improve like he has done in trials, he can make a winning start to his UK career.