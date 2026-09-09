Solheim Cup golf betting tips player profiles and records from Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper takes an in-depth look at the Solheim Cup, including a player-by-player guide, their records in the event, and his best bets.

Golf betting tips: Solheim Cup 2pts Draw at 11/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes, Coral) 2pts Nelly Korda top combined scorer at 7/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Leona Maguire top Europe scorer at 22/1 (betway 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt Julia López Ramírez top European wildcard at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Solheim Cups, rather like Ryder Cups, are sometimes won at the end of the previous match. The most obvious Ryder Cup example came when Europe was narrowly defeated in the 1983 match, prompting Severiano Ballesteros to implore his team mates to view it as a victory. Nick Faldo is on record as saying that there and then a generation changed its mind set. They duly won the 1985 match and the Cup became a competition rather than a mismatch. Similarly, the seeds of the United States Solheim Cup victory of 2024 were planted in the conclusion to the 2023 match when Europe, who had lost the opening session 4-0 and spent the frantic finale of the singles permanently on the brink of defeat, claimed an outrageous tie to retain the Cup. As the home team danced on the 17th green, engulfed by berserk galleries, the American captain Stacy Lewis drew her own players together in a huddle and insisted that they glance across at the euphoric Europeans. It was entirely appropriate for the home team to be thrilled – they’d pulled off a miracle result from two hopeless positions – but it was equally valid for the visitors to be sore and steely-eyed that a team which didn’t defeat them was partying like the result was 19-9. Only Lewis and the team know what Lewis said that afternoon but watching them it was clear the gist was: “Let’s make sure we remember what we’re feeling now and use it in 12 months time.” They never trailed in Virginia and never looked like doing so either. Now they defend the Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. That grand finale in Spain was not the only link between the last two editions of this match because the organisers had more than a few difficulties in Andalucia. During practice, fans had water and suntan lotion confiscated which would be bad enough ordinarily, but the tented village had no lotion available for purchase and quickly ran out of water. Given the course was (very) hilly and it was very hot, it was a recipe for disaster. There were also shuttle bus issues. The No Laying Up podcast, had particular fun with it all and there was a nasty edge to it with implications than Spain was essentially a third world country and the LET sub-standard. When the action kicked off in Virginia two years ago in front of more or less empty stands because the shuttle buses had failed completely (and those fans stuck in the car park had no toilet facilities either) it might be said that Karma was dancing like those Europeans had been in 2023. Such is the Solheim Cup which has a formidable track record for niggle. Will this first Dutch edition deliver more of the same? Let’s hope so. The course Bernardus Golf has featured on the DP World Tour when hosting the KLM Open and two things have been notable. The first is that it’s an easy-on-the-eye modern heathland design and the second that it is a typical Kyle Phillips design (which means fun to play on). He also designed Kingsbarns (2017 AIG Women’s Open), renovated Dundonald Links (Scottish Open) and redesigned both the RTJ course in Virginia that hosted the 2024 Solheim Cup and regular LPGA stop Wilshire in LA. The teams Europe Captain: Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist

After nine appearances as player (with a record of 17-15-3) the Swede recently announced her retirement as a player. Before then, at the AIG Women’s Open and ahead of her captain’s picks being announced, she was stressed by talk of them (and of delivering the good and bad news). With that out of the way she’ll hope for clarity. Celine Boutier Record: 7-6-1 The Frenchwoman’s Cup record was heading in the wrong direction ahead of the last match (100% on debut in 2019, 50% in 2021, 0% in 2023) so a haul of two points from four counted as a revival. She’s won three of her four singles and is a winner on the LPGA this season. She’s also a former winner and runner-up at Dundonald Links. Carlota Ciganda Record: 12-11-4 The Spaniard was a fine debutant (3-0-0) and the driver of change when Europe retained the Cup on her home soil (4-0-0) but her record in her other starts is a concern (amounting to just 5-11-4). It also has to be a worry that she has no top 30 finish since May, including missed cuts in the year’s last four majors. Linn Grant Record: 3-6-0 The Swede’s two Cup appearances have contrasted in wild fashion because she went 3-2-0 on debut in Spain – her presence in all five sessions highlighting the extent to which the captain trusted her – but in Virginia she went 0-4-0. Her form has been poor this year particularly in the majors (4 x MC and T61). Esther Henseleit Record: 1-1-1 The German was paired with Hull in the first foursome on the first morning in 2024 and they struggled. But they rebounded for a win on the second morning and she halved with Andrea Lee in the singles. She’s an Olympic silver medallist, has two top fives at Dundonald Links and only lost this year’s AIG Women’s Open in extra holes. Charley Hull Record: 15-9-3 An eighth start in the Cup and she’s only twice failed to score at least two points. She also top scored for Europe in 2015 with four points and has twice reaped three points. She’s 3-3-1 in singles and 6-3-1 in both the foursomes and fourballs. In good form, twice a major contender in 2026 and might be happier with a new captain. Leona Maguire Record: 8-3-1 She won four points in the 2016 Curtis Cup, has been a semi-finalist and finalist in the LPGA’s match play event, was an unbeaten top-scorer on debut and second best scorer in 2023. Form worries meant she played only once before the singles in 2024, but she bounced back with a win on the Sunday. T4 last time out in Ireland. Nanna Koerstz Madsen Record: 1-1-1 An unlikely beneficiary of the 30 foot putt Henseleit holed to get in a play-off in the AIG Women’s Open. It pushed the German into one set of qualifying section which allowed the Dane to benefit in another. No top 10 since April but all three of her matches on debut in 2021 went to the final hole. Lottie Woad Record: debut There will be high expectations for the Brit on debut but she’s well capable of living up to them. She’s a two-time winner since turning pro 14 months ago (including at Dundonald) and was unbeaten in the foursomes and fourballs when she helped GB&I win the 2024 Curtis Cup. Everyone else will want her as a partner. Julia López Ramírez Record: debut Part of a new generation of Europeans and ideally she would have waited two years for her debut because she currently has just two LPGA top 10s to her name. But she’s already been earmarked as the bright spark in the team room, is long from the tee and has finished T3-T11 at Dundonald Links (redesigned by Phillips). Maja Stark Record: 3-3-2 “I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” the Swede said after winning a vital point in the singles on debut. “I’d hoped the pressure would make me play better and I think it did.” She’s not had a great season but did log top 10s in the US Open and at Evian. She’s a winner of the former which hints again that she likes a pressure situation.

Maja Stark magic 🪄 #LPGALookback



She's bringing her skills to Bernardus with Team Europe for the 2026 Solheim Cup pic.twitter.com/dxCWCrOstM — LPGA (@LPGA) September 2, 2026

Nastasia Nadaud Record: Rookie She’s made the cut in 11 of her last 13 starts and consistency is what drew the captain to hand her a wildcard. That said, there is only one top 20 in that run and only two for the entire season. She was a winner right at the end of the LET 2025 season, but still something of a surprise pick – one that revealed a lack of options. Mimi Rhodes Record: Rookie Another rookie and another captain’s pick whose case might not have been as strong as those of the past. The Englishwoman (who speaks fluent Spanish) is an LPGA rookie and ticked off a top 10 in her first and fourth starts, but has not added to that haul since. In fact, her last 15 starts have reaped only one top 30 and that was T17. USA Captain: Angela Stanford Although the veteran of six Solheim Cups as a player, Stanford rarely brought her A-game to team golf. She was 3-13-3 ahead of the singles in 2015 and had lost nine straight matches. But she defeated Suzann Pettersen (that year’s pantomime villain for the Americans) and set up a spectacular victory. Allisen Corpuz Record: 5-2-1 The 2023 US Women’s Open champion appears meek in character and yet she has been a rock in her two appearances. She’ll be a popular team mate in the foursomes because her current record is 4-0-0 – but she’s probably locked in with Nelly Korda, her partner on all four occasions. She was T3 last time out in Boston. Lauren Coughlin Record: 3-0-1 She started 2024 with not one LPGA top five finish then contended in two majors, claimed two wins (including Dundonald) and starred on her Cup debut. Her three wins all came on the first two days and with three different partners. Only one of those combinations is possible this week – in the foursomes with Zhang. Lindy Duncan Record: Rookie The 35-year-old lost in a play-off at last year’s Chevron Championship but that result is her only major top 10 finish in 38 starts and she hasn’t recorded a top 25 finish since March. “To have persevered through some tough times and have played well to make this team, it’s truly an honour,” she said after earning a captain’s pick. Meghan Khang Record: 7-3-3 There is a significant difference between Khang’s first two appearances and her most recent two. In the first half of her career she went 1-3-2. In the second half 6-0-1. She also won her singles in her second match so all seven of her wins have come her last eight outings. A wildcard selection with Cup form overlooking very poor form. Auston Kim Record: Rookie The 26-year-old Long Islander has impressed in the major championships over the last two seasons, notching top 10s in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Evian Championship. Her potential is also revealed in the LPGA’s Strokes Gained rankings – among the 24 players in the Cup only Korda ranks higher. Nelly Korda Record: 10-5-1 It’s been a season of two halves for the World No. 1. Her first eight starts included four wins, three seconds and a T8. Her last seven include a MC, a T50, just two top 10s and a best of T4. She’s still a threat to Europe, of course, and has been especially strong in foursomes with a 6-2-0 record including that power combo with Corpuz. Jennifer Kupcho Record: 3-5-2 An excellent debutant in 2021 (2-1-1), the 29-year-old struggled in both 2023 (0-2-1) and 2024 (1-2-0), but she may have untapped potential in the fourballs. She’s been undefeated in the format through the Palmer Cup and Curtis Cup as well as this event which makes her non-appearance in the format in 2024 a little odd. Alison Lee Record: 2-5-0 The 31-year-old endured a difficult debut in 2015 both in numbers (1-3-0) and experience (she was at the heart of the controversy when being presumptuous in assuming she’d received gimmes). After a nine year absence she returned in 2024 and was no better (1-2-0). Form-wise she arrives off two top 20s. Andrea Lee Record: 3-2-2 The Stanford graduate is a veteran of the Junior Ryder Cup, Junior Solheim Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and Curtis Cup – and she’s been a solid team member in her first two Solheim Cups starts. She unbeaten in the singles (two halves) and was superb in combination with Rose Zhang in the 2024 fourballs. No top 10 since March though. Yealimi Noh Record: 2-1-0

Yealimi Noh

Returns after a five year absence and the Californian impressed on debut (her one defeat came on the final hole). She has undoubted quality as evidenced by her third place at this year’s AIG Women’s Open, but it is also her only top 10 finish since October last year. A keen traveller which is a required trait in a travelling US team. Angel Yin Record: 5-3-1 Injury concerns have limited her to just one start since June, but before then she logged six top 20s in eight starts which ranks as fine form among these 24 players. Her Cup record through three appearances is excellent but also quirky because she is yet to be tested – or trusted – in the foursomes. She’s undefeated in the singles. Rose Zhang Record: 4-2-1 After a poor summer (not one top 10 between March and the start of August) a T7 in Portland reminded the captain of her quality and a T4 in Boston celebrated getting a wildcard selection. After a tough debut (0-2-1) she was superb in 2024, going 4-0-0 and combining with Andrea Lee for stunning 5&4 and 6&4 fourball victories. Note: Lilia Vu is on site and on standby because of injury concerns about Yin and Zhang. Vu is currently ranked 235 in the world. Outright The last four Solheim Cups in Europe have been tight. Very tight. In 2011 Europe sneaked it 15-13, but any result was possible in the final 15 minutes. In 2015 and 2019 the winning margin was one point and both were just one putt away from being draws. And the 2023 match was actually a draw. With no great incentive (unlike USA two years ago), no clear differences in the quality of the leadership, and nothing about either roster suggesting definitive supremacy, why not another close one? Even the form of the two teams is similar with a lot of very ordinary golf having been played by at least half these two line ups all season. We’ll take the DRAW at 11/1. Top scorers The market is split about the likely performance of LEONA MAGUIRE and there are good reasons to suspect that there is value in anything above 16/1. She was unbeaten on debut in 2021 with four wins and a half, and then claimed three wins alongside two defeats in 2023. Two years ago she lost her opening match (a fourball) and was more or less discarded thereafter by the captain Pettersen before landing a win in the singles. She was T4 last time out in the Irish Open, T8 in Scottish Open at Dundonald Links and has excellent match play form beyond the Cup itself. She’s likely to get a start on Friday and with a win could become a core part of the team again. NELLY KORDA is the standout player in the match, she’s likely to revive that fearsome foursomes partnership with Corpuz (and maybe play the fourballs with Khang – the pair won 6&4 two years ago). We’re getting a bigger price that she emerges top among these 24 players than we were getting for her to win a major earlier this season. They’re very different markets but it’s still an interesting way to think of it. Finally, in the European wildcard market, Nadaud looks vulnerable as the favourite. Maguire is an obvious threat (and this pick does rather take on the earlier selection) but there’s a feeling that JULIA LÓPEZ RAMÍREZ has impressed the captain and will get an early chance to become involved. She might be the kind of character who will thrive in this atmosphere. Posted at 15:30 BST on 09/09/26