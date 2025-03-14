US Darts Masters Preview & Free Bets

The bright lights of New York City will shine a little brighter this June as the 2025 US Darts Masters rolls into town, bringing the sport’s biggest stars across the Atlantic for one of the most anticipated stops on the PDC World Series of Darts. With the iconic Madison Square Garden once again playing host, this year’s tournament promises electric atmospheres, fierce rivalries, and potentially a new champion crowned on American soil.

The Field: Global Giants vs. American Ambition

The eight PDC elite invitees are headlined by reigning world champion Luke Humphries, who has transformed from future star to dominant force in just two seasons. Joining him are household names like Michael van Gerwen, seeking redemption after falling short in 2024, and Gerwyn Price, who always brings the fire and flair Stateside.

Also in the mix: the ever-consistent Nathan Aspinall, Scotland’s fan-favorite Peter Wright, and crowd-pleasers Michael Smith and Rob Cross, all of whom know what it takes to win on the big stage. The final slot belongs to the 2024 US Masters champion Jeffrey de Zwaan, who will be defending his title with a point to prove.

But don’t sleep on the eight North American qualifiers. Leading the charge is Danny Baggish, the face of American darts, alongside Canada’s Matt Campbell and the rising sensation Jules van Dongen. With hometown pride on the line and the crowd behind them, these challengers are more than capable of springing upsets and stealing the spotlight.

Where to watch the US Darts Masters?

For UK Views, the US Darts Masters will be broadcast live on ITV4.

Coverage starts at 5pm on Saturday 28th June.

🏆 Don’t Miss Our US Masters Coverage

