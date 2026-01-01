Royal Ascot Day Through the Card Sky Bet Sign Up Offer Thursday 18 June Racing Preview

Sky Bet Exclusive £60 in Free Horse Racing Bets Place a £10 Bet on the 2:30pm at Royal Ascot, Day 3 CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. Place a minimum £10 bet on the 2:30pm at Royal Ascot, 'Win or Each Way' market, Thursday, 18th June, at odds of 1/2 or greater. 1 x £10 bet token for each remaining race that day at Royal Ascot. Free bets are valid on single 'Win or Each Way' market bets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire once each associated race has ended. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Royal Ascot Day 3 Tips: Thursday 18th June Racing Preview

Thursday at Royal Ascot promises another thrilling afternoon of top-class action, with the Gold Cup taking centre stage. Our Timeform experts have analysed all seven races to bring you their selections through the card. Don't forget to claim Sky Bet's exclusive offer – place a £10 bet on the opening 2:30pm race and receive £60 in free bets for the remaining races!

14:30 - Chesham Stakes (Listed)

ITV | 2-year-olds | 7f

Aidan O'Brien has an exceptional record in this Listed contest, claiming victory five times in the last decade, and he looks set to add another with the exciting AIX LA CHAPELLE. The Ballydoyle youngster showed plenty of ability when overcoming greenness to win his maiden at the Curragh on debut and appears ready to step up in class here.

His stablemate South Dakota ran an encouraging race when fourth on his debut at the same venue and could pose the primary threat. Among the home contingent, George Scott's impressive Haydock winner Sea Venture looks the most likely to challenge the Irish raiders, with Whispering Moon representing an each-way alternative at bigger odds.

15:05 - King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

ITV | 3-year-olds | 1m 4f

This competitive handicap features several horses whose recent form has been franked, with INTO THE LIGHT getting the vote ahead of Heyzoom. While both have strong claims, there's a question mark over Heyzoom's stamina for this 1½m trip, which tips the scales in favour of the Godolphin runner, who has already proven himself effective at the distance.

Ralph Beckett has won this race twice in recent years and saddles Tierra Del Toro, who shaped with promise in the London Gold Cup and must be respected. Waterford Castle and Al Azd, another to run well in the London Gold Cup, complete the shortlist of live contenders.

15:40 - Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

ITV | 3-year-old Fillies | 1m 4f

EARTH SHOT caught the eye with her listed victory at Goodwood, and that form received a significant boost when the winner ran an excellent race in Group 1 company in France last weekend. Wathnan Racing's recent purchase looks capable of confirming herself ahead of Legacy Link, who sets a high standard with her Oaks second but faces a quick turnaround, returning just 13 days after that gruelling Classic effort.

Johanna Walsh looks sure to appreciate the step up to 1½m and could emerge as the best of the remainder in what shapes as a fascinating fillies' middle-distance contest.

16:15 - Gold Cup (Group 1)

ITV | 4-year-olds+ | 2m 4f

The feature race of the day sees SCANDINAVIA bid to establish himself as the natural successor to Trawlerman at the top of the staying division. Although he had to work harder than expected to justify favouritism in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last time, he gave the impression he was idling in front and has significant improvement to come.

Trawlerman himself, the defending champion, has reportedly suffered an interrupted preparation due to an unusual eye condition, which may compromise his defence of the crown. Rahiebb is another exciting, progressive stayer who demands serious consideration and could provide the sternest test for the selection.

16:50 - Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

ITV | 3-year-olds | 1m

Arguably the most competitive handicap of the entire season, this year's Britannia features a stellar cast of progressive three-year-olds. WE'RE GOOSERS has won three of his last four starts and demolished a horse now rated 90 at Newmarket last month, suggesting he remains ahead of the handicapper.

Harry Eustace has an excellent record in this race, and his Outback Heat could be the main threat to the selection. Wathnan Racing appear to hold a strong hand with several live contenders, with Organise potentially the pick of their runners in this ultra-competitive heat.

17:35 - Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

ITV | 3-year-olds | 1m 2f

Endorsement brings solid form to the table and will likely attempt to control the tempo back over 1¼m, but this could play into the hands of MAHO BAY, who looked a fine prospect before his Lingfield Derby Trial and can return to winning ways on a more suitable track.

The form horse may set things up perfectly for the selection, though both My Love Is King and Generic are firmly progressive types who cannot be dismissed lightly in what should be a fascinating tactical affair.

18:10 - Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

ITV-4 | 3-year-olds+ | 7f

The card concludes with a typically ultra-competitive sprint handicap, and GREAT ACCLAIM gets the nod to go one better than his excellent Victoria Cup effort. He looks capable of building on that performance and landing a valuable prize here.

The in-form Mezcala could be favoured by what looks a plum draw and should make his presence felt once more, while Dance In The Storm and English Oak are both fancied to claim a share of the prize money in what promises to be a thrilling finale to an exceptional day's racing.