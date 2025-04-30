CLAIM PADDY POWER OFFER

The Punchestown Festival gets underway tomorrow and Paddy Power have you covered with a great sign-up offer on day 1.

They are offering new customers a sign-up bonus of £30 in free bets when you bet £5 on the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.

The offer is strictly available for new customers and you can claim it right here.

Don't worry, if you already have a Paddy Power account you can visit our racing free bets page for more great welcome offers from the most trusted bookmakers.

How to claim:

Click this link

Select 'Join here'

Follow the steps and fill in your details.

Deposit funds into your account

Place a qualifying bet of £5 at odds EVS (2.0) or greater on the Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Offer terms and conditions:

New customers only

Bet odds must be 1/1 or greater

Stake must be at least £5 on the Punchestown Champion Stayers Hurdle (6:00pm) on Day 3 of the Punchestown Festival, Thursday 1st May 2025

Free Bets are awarded on qualifying bet settlement

Free bets as part of this offer are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in part or in full) will not qualify for this offer.

Sign up offers are limited to one per person, family, household address, email address, and shared computer. We reserve the right to withdraw the availability of free bet offers to any customers.

Deposits made with e-wallets including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will NOT count towards this promotion. Only Debit Cards or Apple Pay are eligible.

Customers registering through this offer are not eligible for any other sign-up promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Free Bets can be used on any horse racing or football market

Free Bet rewards are valid for 30 days

Only deposits via Debit Cards and Apple Pay will qualify

You must be 18+ to qualify

be 18+ to qualify Please Gamble Responsibly

Why choose Paddy Power?

Excellent user experience for mobile app users

Range of markets

Cash out option available

Brand new Free to Play game

Paddy's rewards scheme

How to use the £30 free bets:

Check out our Racing Tips Centre where our Sporting Life experts will have you covered throughout the week, as well as our Festival preview with Patrick Mullins!

You can also get a daily preview from Champion Trainer, Willie Mullins, for all his runners. Check out Thursday's preview here.

Festival tips:

The Goffer - 15:40 Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase

THE GOFFER rates the pick at these weights and can build on earlier promise to end a losing sequence now returned to a more suitable trip. Vanillier wasn't at his best in the Grand National last time but could still emerge as the main danger ahead of Stealthy Tom and Three By Two..

Punchestown Festival preview

The jumps season is winding down by the Punchestown Festival offers us one final glimpse at the best in the game. With 40 races spread over five days, it is an unmissable close to the Irish racing season taking place in the iconic fields of County Kildare.

The Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1) headlines the day 3 action and will see the impressive Teahupoo try and bounce back from his Cheltenham defeat to the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger. Thursday's card also features the Barbertown Castle Novice Chase (Grade 1), with Majborough another of the short-priced Cheltenham Festival losers trying to bounce back.

Punchestown Schedule - Day Three