Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Liverpool vs Newcastle - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Liverpool vs Newcastle – Premier League Preview

Date: Saturday 31st January

Kick-off: 20:00

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Saturday night under the lights at Anfield is rarely quiet, and when Newcastle are the visitors, the tempo usually rises another level. Both sides carry attacking identity, strong forward options, and a tendency to play at a pace that stretches games — ideal conditions for chances at both ends.

That’s what makes Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer on a goal being scored such an attention-grabber. You’re not calling the winner, the scoreline, or the standout performer — just backing the most frequent event in Premier League football.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Liverpool at Anfield: Front-Foot Football

Liverpool’s home approach is built on intensity, territory, and waves of pressure.

Key traits at Anfield:

High tempo from the first whistle

Full-backs pushing play wide and high

Midfielders breaking into the box

Quick transitions after turnovers

That style naturally leads to early shots, corners, and defensive scrambling from opponents.

Newcastle’s Threat Going Forward

Newcastle are not a side that simply sit in and hope. They have pace, direct runners, and the ability to attack space when teams commit bodies forward.

Why they’re dangerous:

Counter-attacking speed

Physical presence in the box

Willingness to shoot from range

Strong set-piece delivery

Against an aggressive home side, those transitions can be decisive.

Why This Fixture Rarely Stays Cagey

Even if games begin cautiously, the balance rarely lasts.

Typical patterns in this matchup:

One goal forces the other team to open up

Wide areas become stretched

Midfields turn transitional rather than controlled

Defensive lines sit higher as teams chase momentum

That environment usually produces repeated goalmouth action.

Set Pieces Could Be Key

Both sides carry aerial strength and delivery quality.

Situations that often produce breakthroughs:

Corners under pressure

Free kicks swung into crowded areas

Second balls falling loose in the box

Late-game attacking overloads

It only takes one moment from a dead-ball situation to change everything.

One Goal Is the Only Requirement

This is why the Paddy Power offer stands out. You don’t need:

A high-scoring thriller

A specific scorer

A result call

You just need one finish, one penalty, one deflection, or one moment of quality across 90 minutes.

In a fixture featuring attacking intent, that’s a realistic expectation.

How the Game Could Unfold

A likely flow could see:

Liverpool starting fast

Newcastle looking to counter

Early pressure leading to shots

Space increasing as the match develops

The longer the game goes, the more stretched things tend to become.

Final Word

Saturday night Premier League football between two proactive sides is rarely a stalemate for long. Tempo, transitions, and set-piece threat all point toward chances being created.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDFK

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool v Newcastle on Saturday 31st January

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.