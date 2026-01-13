Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Chelsea vs Arsenal - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Date: Wednesday 14th January

Competition: Carabao Cup

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored (new customers)

A London derby under the lights at Stamford Bridge gives the Carabao Cup a blockbuster feel as Chelsea host Arsenal in a semi final packed with talent, intensity, and attacking quality. With bragging rights, progression, and momentum all on the line, this fixture is set up perfectly for goals — making Paddy Power’s 50/1 on a goal to be scored one of the most eye-catching offers of the midweek schedule.

You only need one goal from either team at any time to land the bet, and with the players and styles involved, that feels like a very realistic outcome.

Chelsea: Youth, Pace, and Attacking Depth

Chelsea’s squad has been built around speed, energy, and technical ability in the final third. Even when rotating for cup fixtures, they retain strong goal threat from wide and central areas.

Chelsea’s attacking strengths include:

Rapid wide players who stretch defences and force mistakes

Midfielders who make late runs into the box

A willingness to play on the front foot at home

Strong set-piece delivery and aerial presence

In cup competitions, Chelsea tend to play with freedom and aggression, especially in front of their own fans, which increases the likelihood of chances being created early.

Arsenal: Control and Clinical Edge

Arsenal bring a different but equally effective attacking style. They focus on ball retention, positional play, and moving opponents out of shape before striking with precision.

What Arsenal bring to this tie:

High technical quality across midfield and attack

Quick combinations in and around the penalty area

Excellent ball progression from deep

Composure in high-pressure moments

Even if Arsenal rotate slightly, their structure ensures they still create clear chances, making them extremely dangerous in knockout football.

How This Game Is Likely to Play Out

London derbies are rarely slow or cagey — and in a knockout cup tie, that effect is magnified.

This match is likely to feature:

High tempo from the opening whistle

Chelsea pressing aggressively to gain early control

Arsenal looking to pass through the press and hit space behind

Both teams committing players forward

One error, one counter-attack, or one set piece is all it takes — and with both teams pushing for a place in the next round, that moment feels inevitable.

Players to Watch

Chelsea

Cole Palmer: Creative hub capable of scoring or creating

Pedro Neto: Intelligent movement and clinical finishing

Liam Delap: Physical presence up front

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka: Direct winger who creates chances and draws fouls

Gabriel Martinelli: Fresh off the back of two goals in the FA Cup against Portsmouth

Delan Rice: Midfield enforcer capable of scoring and creating goals.

Every one of these players increases the probability of a goal being scored.

Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Offer Works Here

Paddy Power’s 50/1 on a goal being scored is perfect for a match like this:

You don’t need to choose a winner

You don’t need a goal fest

You don’t need to pick the scorer

You simply need one goal — in a fixture involving two attack-minded teams, playing a knockout London derby under the lights.

A 0–0 would be a shock in this context.

Prediction & Betting Verdict

This looks like a tie that opens up quickly. Whether it’s Chelsea’s pressing or Arsenal’s precision, the net is likely to ripple at some point.

Likely scorelines: 1–1, 2–1, 2–2

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDFE

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Chelsea v Arsenal on Wednesday 14th January

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.