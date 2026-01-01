Mexico vs South Korea Bet Builder Tips: 10/1 World Cup Preview

Bet Builder Mexico vs South Korea – El Tri face the Taegeuk Warriors in a pivotal Group A encounter that could determine who tops the pool at the 2026 World Cup. Our three-leg bet builder targets realistic value angles at attractive odds through Paddy Power.

Fixture: Mexico vs South Korea

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A

Kick-off: Friday, 19 June, 2am BST

Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico

TV: BBC Two

BACK OUR BET BUILDER Mexico vs South Korea - £113.37 Returns BACK THIS BET BUILDER Heung-Min Son To Have 3 Or More Shots | Julian Quinones To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target | Brian Gutierrez To Commit 2 Or More Fouls

Group A Context

After both teams won their opening assignments, victory in Zapopan should go a long way to determining who progresses to the knockout stages as Group A winners.

Mexico delivered for their expectant home crowd on the opening night of World Cup action, defeating South Africa 2-0 in a dramatic contest featuring three red cards. South Korea demonstrated resilience by coming from behind to overcome Czech Republic 2-1.

A 2-1 win over South Korea in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia took Mexico through while sending the Taegeuk Warriors home, but their showdown at Estadio Akron could determine who finishes top of the charts this time around.

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Mexico Match Analysis

Mexico were a cut above opening rivals South Africa, winning the shot count 16-3 and forcing Bafana Bafana into two red-card offences. Their home advantage is significant, with passionate support at Estadio Akron providing a hostile environment for visiting teams.

However, Cesar Montes serves a suspension after his red card against South Africa, meaning Edson Alvarez is expected to drop deeper to deputise at centre-back. This defensive reshuffle could provide South Korea with opportunities to exploit.

Mexico's tactical approach features:

Organised defensive structure

Wide attacking play through Quinones

Physical midfield presence

Set-piece threat

Home crowd intensity

Only three of Mexico's last 12 matches have featured more than two goals, suggesting Javier Aguirre's side prefer controlling matches rather than opening up. This could lead to a more tactical affair than the entertaining opener against South Africa.

South Korea Tactical Profile

South Korea were equally impressive in overcoming the Czech challenge, deserving their success despite trailing early. Goals from In-Beom Hwang and Hyeon-Gyu Oh cancelled out Ladislav Krejci's opener, demonstrating their comeback capabilities.

Heung-Min Son was a persistent threat, registering six of South Korea's 15 shots before being substituted for goalscorer Oh. Their high-octane approach should cause plenty of problems for Mexico's defence.

Key aspects of South Korea's approach:

Pace on the counter-attack

Individual quality in attacking positions

Defensive discipline when required

Physical resilience

Tactical flexibility under Myung-Bo Hong

South Korea have won six of their last eight internationals and have kept ten clean sheets in their last 16 outings, demonstrating both offensive capability and defensive organisation.

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Mexico vs South Korea Bet Builder Breakdown

Our three-selection bet builder targets realistic scenarios based on tactical expectations and playing styles: Heung-Min Son To Have 3 Or More Shots, Julian Quinones To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target, and Brian Gutierrez To Commit 2 Or More Fouls.

Selection 1: Heung-Min Son To Have 3 Or More Shots

South Korea's star turn had six shots in victory over Czech Republic, taking his tally to 16 shots in his last three appearances for his country. Despite closing in on his 34th birthday, Son remains South Korea's brightest player and most dangerous attacking threat.

The former Tottenham talisman scored ten goals in 13 World Cup qualifiers and continues getting into dangerous areas consistently. In South Korea's final two preparation matches, Son scored twice in a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago having had seven shots, while he had three more efforts in just a 27-minute cameo against El Salvador.

Son will have been disappointed not to have scored against Czech Republic, having posted an expected-goals metric of 1.01. Against Mexico's reshuffled defence, he should continue finding shooting opportunities.

Supporting factors:

Six shots against Czech Republic demonstrates volume

16 shots in last three international appearances

Central role in South Korea's attacking play

Mexico's defensive reshuffle creating potential vulnerabilities

Son's positioning intelligence finding spaces

The three-shot threshold appears highly achievable given Son's recent shooting volume and his importance to South Korea's attacking approach.

Selection 2: Julian Quinones To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target

The Mexican winger took just nine minutes to open the scoring against South Africa and, having had five shots in that victory, he looks the chief threat to South Korea. Quinones operates in wide areas but consistently finds dangerous positions inside the penalty area.

His directness and willingness to shoot from various angles make him Mexico's primary attacking outlet. Against South Africa, Quinones demonstrated clinical finishing and an eagerness to test the goalkeeper whenever opportunities arose.

Playing in front of home supporters at Estadio Akron, Quinones will be keen to continue his impressive form. His pace and movement should create shooting opportunities against South Korea's back three.

Supporting factors:

Five shots against South Africa including a goal

Primary attacking threat for Mexico

Home crowd support boosting confidence

Direct playing style creating opportunities

South Korea's three-at-the-back potentially vulnerable in wide areas

Two shots on target represents a reasonable target given Quinones' attacking involvement and shooting frequency in the opening match.

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Selection 3: Brian Gutierrez To Commit 2 Or More Fouls

The Mexico midfielder likes to put himself about and his desire to impress resulted in a booking in the opening win over South Africa after committing two fouls. Playing in central midfield, Gutierrez faces the challenging task of containing South Korea's creative threats.

Against South Korea's pace and movement, particularly from Son and Kang-In Lee, Gutierrez will need to make tactical interventions throughout the match. His aggressive approach and willingness to commit fouls preventing dangerous attacks makes this selection logical.

The physical nature of this encounter supports the fouls market. When Mexico face opponents with South Korea's counter-attacking pace, midfielders like Gutierrez must disrupt rhythm through tactical fouls.

Supporting factors:

Already committed two fouls and received a yellow against South Africa

Aggressive midfield style

South Korea's pace requiring tactical interventions

Central positioning bringing regular duels

Just two fouls required over 90 minutes

Gutierrez's disciplinary record from the opening match and his playing style strongly support this selection landing comfortably.

Tactical Matchup Analysis

Victory is not as pressing for either side given they already have a win each, something which could lead to a more tactical affair. Only three of Mexico's last 12 matches have featured more than two goals while South Korea have rewarded under-2.5-goal backers in five of their last eight fixtures.

Expected match dynamics:

Mexico controlling possession initially

South Korea defending compactly and countering

Physical battles in midfield

Wide areas becoming key battlegrounds

Set-pieces offering goal-scoring routes

Mandatory three-minute drinks breaks in each half have been leading to drops in intensity, but if South Korea stay disciplined defensively and can take the sting out of an emotional home crowd, they possess more individual quality and their pace on the counter-attack is a genuine weapon.

Mexico will find things tougher than against South Africa, particularly with their defensive reshuffle. The pair played out a 2-2 draw in a friendly in Nashville in September, suggesting competitive balance between these sides.

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Match Scenarios Supporting Bet Builder

Multiple realistic scenarios support all three selections landing:

Scenario 1: Tight Tactical Contest

Mexico control early possession but struggle to break down South Korea's organisation. Son registers three shots during counter-attacks while Quinones tests the Korean goalkeeper twice from direct runs. Gutierrez commits fouls disrupting Korean transitions. Final score: 1-1.

Scenario 2: Mexican Dominance With Korean Threat

Mexico establish territorial control but South Korea's pace on the break causes problems. Quinones scores and adds another shot on target. Son has multiple efforts during counter-attacking moments. Gutierrez accumulates fouls in physical midfield battles. Final score: 2-1 Mexico.

Scenario 3: South Korea Frustrate Hosts

South Korea's defensive discipline frustrates Mexico, allowing Son space to operate on the counter. The captain registers four shots as Korea threaten. Quinones remains Mexico's outlet, forcing saves. Gutierrez commits tactical fouls preventing Korean breaks. Final score: 1-0 either side.

Key Stats

South Korea have won six of their last eight internationals

Mexico are unbeaten in nine matches

Both teams have scored in six of the nine meetings between these nations

South Korea have kept ten clean sheets in their last 16 outings

Mexico have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine fixtures

Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Mexico (4-1-4-1): Rangel; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez.

South Korea (3-4-2-1): Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee; Young-Woo Seol, In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Tae-Seok Lee; Kang-In Lee, Jae-Sung Lee; Heung-Min Son.

Final Verdict

Mexico vs South Korea presents a fixture where tactical discipline and individual moments should determine the outcome. Our bet builder reflects realistic expectations: Son continuing his high shot volume, Quinones testing the goalkeeper as Mexico's primary threat, and Gutierrez committing fouls in physical midfield battles.

The three selections target achievable outcomes based on demonstrable form and tactical demands. Combined, they offer solid value at approximately £113.37 returns from a £10 stake.

Recommended Bet Builder:

Heung-Min Son To Have 3 Or More Shots

Julian Quinones To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target

Brian Gutierrez To Commit 2 Or More Fouls

£10 returns £113.37 via Paddy Power

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