All Free Bets

York Dante 2025: Get up to £120 in Free Bet Offers!

View the latest offer from Sky Bet

A big week of sport lies ahead and we have you overed with up to £120 in free bet offers for you to use on the Dante Festival at York

When is the York Dante meeting?

Wednesday 14th May - Friday 16th May at York Racecourse

The racing begins each day at 14:10 and will run until 17:25 at the end of each day. 

Where can you watch the York Dante?

Racing TV will have live coverage of every race of the Festival. ITV will also be broadcasting selected races over the three days. 

See below the welcome offers for three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair. 

Sky Bet - Get £40 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Paddy Power - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Why choose Sky Bet?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • Cash out option available
  • Fast withdrawals
  • Use the same login for Sporting Life+, ITV7 and Super6

 

Why choose Paddy Power?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • Cash out option available
  • Brand new Free to Play game
  • Paddy's rewards scheme

 

Why choose Betfair?

  • Excellent user experience for mobile app users
  • Range of markets
  • 'Acca Edge' option available
  • Free to play games
  • Betfair rewards club

What's on this week?

  • York Dante meeting
  • US PGA Championship 
  • FA Cup Final 

Visit our dedicated free bets page for more welcome offers and sign up bonuses from the most trusted bookmakers.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

