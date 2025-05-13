York Dante 2025: Get up to £120 in Free Bet Offers!

A big week of sport lies ahead and we have you overed with up to £120 in free bet offers for you to use on the Dante Festival at York

When is the York Dante meeting?

Wednesday 14th May - Friday 16th May at York Racecourse

The racing begins each day at 14:10 and will run until 17:25 at the end of each day.

Where can you watch the York Dante?

Racing TV will have live coverage of every race of the Festival. ITV will also be broadcasting selected races over the three days.

See below the welcome offers for three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.

Sky Bet - Get £40 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Paddy Power - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Why choose Sky Bet?

Excellent user experience for mobile app users

Range of markets

Cash out option available

Fast withdrawals

Use the same login for Sporting Life+, ITV7 and Super6

Why choose Paddy Power?

Excellent user experience for mobile app users

Range of markets

Cash out option available

Brand new Free to Play game

Paddy's rewards scheme

Why choose Betfair?

Excellent user experience for mobile app users

Range of markets

'Acca Edge' option available

Free to play games

Betfair rewards club

What's on this week?

York Dante meeting

US PGA Championship

FA Cup Final