England World Cup 2026 Squad & Predicted Line-Up vs Croatia | Paddy Power Offers

England World Cup 2026 Squad & Predicted Line-Up vs Croatia

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The Paddy Power Sign Up Offer provides new customers with enhanced odds on England's opening World Cup fixture against Croatia tonight. Thomas Tuchel has named his 26-man squad for the tournament, with several interesting selections and tactical questions ahead of the crucial Group Stage opener in Arlington.

England face Croatia tonight at 9pm in a rematch of previous tournament encounters, with Tuchel's team selection revealing his tactical approach for the campaign ahead. The squad blend of experience and youth offers multiple options across all areas of the pitch, though late changes have already impacted the manager's planning.

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England's Full 26-Man World Cup Squad

Thomas Tuchel has selected a squad that balances tournament experience with emerging talent. The selection reveals several tactical preferences and provides insight into England's likely approach throughout the competition.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton, 32 years old, 83 caps) - The undisputed number one with vast tournament experience

(Everton, 32 years old, 83 caps) - The undisputed number one with vast tournament experience Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace, 28 years old, 4 caps) - Backup option with Premier League experience

(Crystal Palace, 28 years old, 4 caps) - Backup option with Premier League experience James Trafford (Manchester City, 23 years old, 2 caps) - Young third-choice keeper for development

Defenders

Reece James (Chelsea, 26 years old, 23 caps) - First-choice right-back when fit

(Chelsea, 26 years old, 23 caps) - First-choice right-back when fit Tino Livramento (Newcastle United, 23 years old, 6 caps) - Withdrawn due to injury, replaced by Trevoh Chalobah

(Newcastle United, 23 years old, 6 caps) - Withdrawn due to injury, replaced by Trevoh Chalobah John Stones (Manchester City, 32 years old, 88 caps) - Experienced center-back and key to build-up play

(Manchester City, 32 years old, 88 caps) - Experienced center-back and key to build-up play Marc Guéhi (Manchester City, 25 years old, 28 caps) - Likely starting center-back partner

(Manchester City, 25 years old, 28 caps) - Likely starting center-back partner Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa, 28 years old, 19 caps) - Versatile defensive option

(Aston Villa, 28 years old, 19 caps) - Versatile defensive option Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen, 23 years old, 2 caps) - Young defender with Bundesliga experience

(Bayer Leverkusen, 23 years old, 2 caps) - Young defender with Bundesliga experience Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City, 21 years old, 4 caps) - Left-back option with attacking threat

(Manchester City, 21 years old, 4 caps) - Left-back option with attacking threat Dan Burn (Newcastle United, 34 years old, 7 caps) - Experienced backup center-back

(Newcastle United, 34 years old, 7 caps) - Experienced backup center-back Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur, 25 years old, 5 caps) - Full-back cover

Midfielders

Declan Rice (Arsenal, 27 years old, 72 caps) - Defensive midfield anchor

(Arsenal, 27 years old, 72 caps) - Defensive midfield anchor Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest, 23 years old, 8 caps) - Box-to-box midfielder likely to partner Rice

(Nottingham Forest, 23 years old, 8 caps) - Box-to-box midfielder likely to partner Rice Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, 22 years old, 47 caps) - Attacking midfielder with goal threat

(Real Madrid, 22 years old, 47 caps) - Attacking midfielder with goal threat Jordan Henderson (Brentford, 35 years old, 90 caps) - Experienced option for game management

(Brentford, 35 years old, 90 caps) - Experienced option for game management Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United, 21 years old, 13 caps) - Young midfielder offering energy

(Manchester United, 21 years old, 13 caps) - Young midfielder offering energy Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa, 23 years old, 14 caps) - Versatile attacking midfielder competing for No.10 role

Forwards

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, 32 years old, 113 caps, 79 goals) - Captain and guaranteed starter

(Bayern Munich, 32 years old, 113 caps, 79 goals) - Captain and guaranteed starter Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, 24 years old, 48 caps, 14 goals) - Key winger battling fitness concerns

(Arsenal, 24 years old, 48 caps, 14 goals) - Key winger battling fitness concerns Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, 28 years old, 71 caps, 18 goals) - Experienced forward with La Liga pedigree

(Barcelona, 28 years old, 71 caps, 18 goals) - Experienced forward with La Liga pedigree Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United, 25 years old, 18 caps, 2 goals) - Direct winger expected to start on the left

(Newcastle United, 25 years old, 18 caps, 2 goals) - Direct winger expected to start on the left Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa, 30 years old, 21 caps, 6 goals) - Backup striker option

(Aston Villa, 30 years old, 21 caps, 6 goals) - Backup striker option Noni Madueke (Arsenal, 24 years old, 10 caps, 1 goal) - Winger likely to start if Saka isn't risked

(Arsenal, 24 years old, 10 caps, 1 goal) - Winger likely to start if Saka isn't risked Eberechi Eze (Arsenal, 27 years old, 16 caps, 3 goals) - Creative forward option

(Arsenal, 27 years old, 16 caps, 3 goals) - Creative forward option Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli, 30 years old, 8 caps, 1 goal) - Physical striker alternative

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England's Predicted Starting XI vs Croatia

Thomas Tuchel faces several key selection decisions ahead of tonight's opener, with the late withdrawal of Tino Livramento forcing a reshuffle. The German manager is expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation that balances defensive solidity with attacking threat.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

The Everton shot-stopper is one of the few guaranteed selections. With 83 caps and extensive tournament experience, Pickford's distribution and ability to command his area make him invaluable. His presence provides confidence to the defensive unit.

Defense: James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly

Reece James returns at right-back after fitness concerns earlier in the season. His attacking output and defensive awareness make him crucial to England's build-up play.

John Stones and Marc Guéhi form the center-back partnership. Stones' ability to step into midfield and initiate attacks complements Guéhi's defensive positioning and reading of the game. The partnership has developed understanding through previous tournaments.

Nico O'Reilly gets the nod at left-back following Livramento's withdrawal. The 21-year-old Manchester City defender offers attacking width and technical quality, though his defensive positioning will be tested by Croatia's runners.

Midfield: Rice and Anderson

Declan Rice anchors the midfield with his positional discipline and ability to break up play. The Arsenal midfielder provides the defensive foundation that allows England's attackers to express themselves.

Elliot Anderson partners Rice in the double pivot. The Nottingham Forest midfielder's energy, ball-carrying ability and willingness to press high make him ideal for Tuchel's system. His inclusion ahead of Jordan Henderson signals an intent to control the midfield battle.

Attacking Midfield: The No.10 Decision

The most interesting selection debate centers on the attacking midfielder role. Jude Bellingham appears to have won the battle with Morgan Rogers for the starting berth. The Real Madrid star's goal threat, technical ability and big-game experience make him the logical choice, despite Rogers' impressive club form.

Bellingham's freedom to roam between the lines could prove crucial in unlocking Croatia's organized midfield. His understanding with Harry Kane has developed through previous campaigns, providing England with an established partnership in the final third.

Wingers: Madueke and Gordon

Noni Madueke is expected to start on the right wing with Bukayo Saka's fitness still uncertain. The Arsenal winger's directness and ability to isolate defenders provide England with width and goal threat. His inclusion represents a slight gamble given his limited international experience, but his club form justifies the selection.

Anthony Gordon occupies the left wing, offering pace, work rate and directness. The Newcastle winger's willingness to press from the front aligns with Tuchel's defensive structure, while his ability to attack space behind Croatia's defense could prove decisive.

Striker: Harry Kane

The captain is guaranteed to lead the line. With 79 international goals and vast tournament experience, Kane's importance cannot be overstated. His movement, link-up play and clinical finishing provide England with a world-class focal point. Kane's ability to drop deep and create space for runners could be crucial against Croatia's compact defensive shape.

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England Predicted Lineup vs Croatia (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Tactical Approach Against Croatia

England's predicted lineup suggests a balanced approach that prioritizes control in central areas while maintaining width to stretch Croatia's defensive shape.

Defensive Structure

The double pivot of Rice and Anderson provides cover for a back four that will face significant testing from Croatia's technical midfielders. Stones' ability to step into midfield when England have possession allows Rice to push higher, creating numerical advantages in central areas.

The full-backs will be crucial to England's defensive stability. James and O'Reilly must balance their attacking instincts with defensive responsibility, particularly when dealing with Croatia's wide players and overlapping runs.

Build-Up Play

England's build-up will flow through Stones and Rice. Pickford's distribution initiates attacks, with Stones stepping into midfield to create passing angles. Rice's positioning between the lines provides an outlet under pressure, while Anderson's movement forward creates space for Bellingham to operate.

The full-backs provide width in possession, stretching Croatia horizontally and creating space for Bellingham to receive between the lines. Kane's movement to drop deep pulls Croatia's center-backs out of position, creating space for Gordon and Madueke to attack.

Attacking Transitions

England's pace on the wings makes them dangerous in transition. Gordon and Madueke's directness allows England to quickly exploit any space left by Croatia's advanced full-backs. Kane's hold-up play and link with Bellingham creates opportunities for the wingers to run beyond.

Anderson's forward runs from midfield add an extra dimension, with his late arriving providing goal threat from central areas when Croatia's attention is drawn wide.

Pressing Strategy

Tuchel is expected to employ a medium press, with Kane leading the line and the wingers pressing Croatia's center-backs when they receive possession. The midfield duo sits deeper, cutting off passing lanes into Croatia's playmakers and forcing play wide.

This approach balances aggression with defensive security, preventing Croatia from establishing control while avoiding the risk of being played through by their technical midfielders.

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Key Player Matchups

Declan Rice vs Croatia's Midfield

Rice's battle with Croatia's central playmakers will define England's ability to control possession. His positioning and reading of the game must neutralize Croatia's technical quality in midfield while providing a platform for England's attackers.

Bellingham's Freedom to Roam

If Rice and Anderson can establish control, Bellingham's movement between the lines becomes England's primary creative weapon. His ability to receive in pockets of space and drive forward will create goal-scoring opportunities.

Kane's Hold-Up Play

Against Croatia's organized defense, Kane's ability to bring teammates into play becomes crucial. His movement to drop deep and link with Bellingham creates space for runners, while his finishing provides the clinical edge England require.

Full-Back Duels

James and O'Reilly face significant tests against Croatia's attacking wide players. Their ability to defend one-on-one situations while supporting England's build-up will impact both phases of play.

Squad Depth and Potential Changes

England's bench provides Tuchel with multiple options to alter the game:

Offensive Options

Bukayo Saka - If fit, provides elite quality on the right wing

- If fit, provides elite quality on the right wing Marcus Rashford - Pace and directness to exploit tired defenders

- Pace and directness to exploit tired defenders Ollie Watkins - Alternative striker option with different movement patterns

- Alternative striker option with different movement patterns Morgan Rogers - Fresh legs and creativity in attacking midfield

- Fresh legs and creativity in attacking midfield Eberechi Eze - Technical quality and ability to unlock defenses

Midfield Reinforcements

Jordan Henderson - Experience and game management for closing out matches

- Experience and game management for closing out matches Kobbie Mainoo - Energy and pressing ability to increase tempo

Defensive Cover

Ezri Konsa - Versatile defender for multiple positions

- Versatile defender for multiple positions Dan Burn - Physical presence for defending set-pieces

- Physical presence for defending set-pieces Djed Spence - Full-back cover if required

Tournament Expectations

The squad selection reveals Tuchel's priorities for the tournament:

Balance Between Youth and Experience

The blend of tournament-hardened players like Kane, Stones and Pickford with emerging talents like O'Reilly, Mainoo and Madueke provides both stability and dynamism. The experienced players offer leadership and composure in pressure moments, while the younger players bring energy and fearlessness.

Tactical Flexibility

The squad allows Tuchel to switch between formations and approaches. The presence of multiple midfield options enables changes in tempo and style, while the variety of attacking players provides different threats depending on opposition.

Physical and Technical Quality

England possess both the physical attributes to compete in transition and the technical quality to control possession. This versatility makes them adaptable to different tactical scenarios throughout the tournament.

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Key Questions Ahead of Kick-Off

Can Madueke Handle the Pressure?

Starting a World Cup opener with limited international experience represents a risk. Madueke's confidence and decision-making under pressure will be tested immediately. His performance could define his tournament role.

Will O'Reilly Provide Sufficient Defensive Security?

The young left-back faces elite opposition with minimal tournament experience. Croatia will target this area, testing his positioning and one-on-one defending. His ability to cope could determine whether he retains the position for subsequent fixtures.

Can Anderson Establish Himself?

Starting ahead of Jordan Henderson signals Tuchel's faith in the 23-year-old. His energy and ball-carrying must translate to international level, providing the box-to-box presence England require alongside Rice's defensive positioning.

How Will Croatia Target England's Weaknesses?

Croatia's technical quality in midfield could exploit any gaps in England's pressing structure. Their ability to switch play quickly might expose O'Reilly's inexperience. England must remain compact and disciplined to prevent Croatia from establishing control.

Betting Considerations for Tonight's Match

England to Win or Draw

The predicted lineup suggests England possess sufficient quality to avoid defeat. The defensive solidity provided by Rice and Anderson combined with attacking threat through Kane, Bellingham and the wingers makes England favorites despite Croatia's technical quality.

Goals Expected

Both teams possess attacking quality that could produce goals. England's pace on the counter and Kane's finishing threat combine with Croatia's ability to create chances through midfield, suggesting both teams might score.

Kane Anytime Goalscorer

The captain's record in major tournaments and his positioning as the focal point of England's attack makes him a strong candidate for a goal. Croatia's defensive organization will be tested by his movement and finishing.

Final Verdict

Thomas Tuchel's squad selection and predicted lineup reveal a balanced approach that prioritizes control in midfield while maintaining attacking threat. The blend of experience and youth provides tactical flexibility, though several players face significant tests against quality opposition.

Tonight's match against Croatia will answer key questions about England's tournament credentials. The predicted lineup suggests confidence in emerging players to perform on the biggest stage, though the late change at left-back and Saka's fitness concerns create uncertainty.

England Predicted XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Key Battle: England's midfield control vs Croatia's technical quality

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The opening match sets the tone for England's entire campaign. Strong performance against Croatia builds confidence and momentum, while establishing tactical patterns that will define their approach throughout the tournament. Tuchel's selections suggest belief in his squad's ability to compete at the highest level, with tonight's match providing the first evidence of whether that faith is justified.