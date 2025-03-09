CLAIM BETFAIR OFFER

The eagerly anticipated 2025 Cheltenham Festival is finally here and Betfair have got you covered.

You must be 18+ to qualify. Please Gamble Responsibly

Daily Festival best bets:

DAY 1

July Flower - 3.20 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle

JULY FLOWER arrived from France with some high-class form and appeared to have settle in nicely with Henry De Bromhead when winning in style at Leopardstown in December. There won't be a smarter jumper in the line-up and she's proven on all types of ground so looks a leading contender.

DAY 2

Iceo Madrik - 3.20 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

It could be a good week for French-based runners at Cheltenham and ICEO MADRIK flies the flag for trainer David Cotin in the Cross Country. He didn't get far in a similar race here earlier in the season but is going under the radar as a consequence and has some very classy form from his time in France.

DAY 3

Galileo Dame - 1.20 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle

The weather forecast means it could pay to focus on former Flat horses and four-year-old filly GALILEO DAME looks well placed in the mares' novices' hurdle. She's made a very promising start to life over obstacles, running on in eyecatching fashion behind Hello Neighbour last time, and further improvement looks highly likely.

DAY 4

Intense Approach - 3.20 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

John McConnell's horse are almost always underestimated in the betting and he's had a couple of horses run well in defeat in the Albert Bartlett over the years. With decent ground in his favour, INTENSE APPROACH could be the one to get his head in front for the trainer, having won here earlier in the season and enjoyed a pleasing warm-up win at Musselburgh when last seen.

Cheltenham Festival preview

The Cheltenham Festival is the pinnacle of the jumps season, featuring 28 high-class races across four fabulous days on the iconic rolling hills of Prestbury Park, Gloucestershire.

The meeting builds from the first ‘Festival roar’ which greets the start of the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on the Tuesday afternoon to a Friday crescendo when horses take to the track for the prestigious Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Won in the past by steeplechasing legends such as Arkle, Desert Orchid, Dawn Run, Best Mate and Kauto Star, the Gold Cup – run over three miles and two furlongs - remains one of the most challenging contests and sought-after prizes in the world of National Hunt racing.

Galopin Des Champs, winner of the big one in 2023 and 2024, bids to join an elite group in becoming a three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup victor this year.

Cheltenham schedule - Day One

The Festival begins on Tuesday March 11 and here are the races on the opening card:

13.20 - Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices Hurdle

14.00 - Arkle Novices Chase

14.40 - Ultima Handicap Chase

15:20 - Mares Hurdle

16:00 - Champion Hurdle

16:40 - Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

17:20 - National Hunt Chase