Get this Betfair Sign Up Offer – 50/1 Double Chance on Man City in Man City v Liverpool 

A compelling face off this weekend as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad - with Man City the favourite for the win (the odds have them at 5/6 to win at time of writing, versus 11/4 draw and 11/4 for a Liverpool win) - though Liverpool will hope to recreate their winning ways from their last trip to the Etihad - winning that 2-0. For data-driven bettors, this is one of those fixtures where narrative and numbers meet head-on: as Guardiola’s team look to return from an average 24/25 season (by their standards) and Slot looks to follow up on his dream first season with Liverpool. Manchester City are in strong form having won 4 of the last 5, but Liverpool have struggled recently after a flying start – winning just 1 of their past 5.

Their average possession sits at 57%, increasing to 58% when playing at home, and their expected goals (xG) at home is 1.88 vs 1.09 expected goals against (xGA). They’re converting that xG into 2 goals/match at current whilst conceding just 0.8 goals/match – explaining their good run. At the Etihad, their points-per-game average (2.4) underlines how hard they are to stop on home turf.

They have won 80% of their home games this season, with no draws and losing the other 20%. They score more goals per match at home (2.6) than they do away (1.4) – whilst they number of goals they concede remains the same (0.8 per match). They fail to score in just 20% of their games.

Their higher scoring levels at home are supported by higher shots taken per match (15.6 vs 12 away), and more of these shots results in a goal (17% vs 12% away). At home they also commit less fouls than when away (7.2 v 10.6) – and have slightly less fouls committed against them (10.4 v 11.6).

For over/under and BTTS backers there have been over 1.5 goals in 100% of Man City matches at the Etihad this season, 60% over 2.5 and 40% over 3.5. Both teams have scored in 40% of matches – home and away.

Liverpool’s having a tougher time of it right now having lost 4 of their last 5 games – losing their last 3 away games. They score 1.8 goals per match, which is just shy of Man City’s 2 per game. However, when you look at their away form they are scoring 1.6 goals per match whilst conceding 1.8 goals – their home form being much better. However, the underlying xG figures tell a slightly different story – their xG is better away than at home currently (1.38 away v 1.14 home) – though they do concede more xGA away (1.38 v 1.14)

They have won 40% of their away games this season, losing the other 60%. Despite this, they don’t lack scoring threats and have failed to score in none of their games this season – home or away. Unfortunately, they concede more than they score – keeping a clean sheet in just 20% of away gmes so far this season.

They consistently take a high number of shots, home or away – with their 16.4 shots per match higher than Man City’s home figure – but their shot conversion rate away is poor, putting just 10% away – versus Man City’s 17% at home. Their fouling levels are quite consistent – around 10 fouls per match, slightly lower than Man City – and they have a similar level of fouls committed against them (10.4 away, 11 home).

For over/under and BTTS backs there has been over 1.5 goals in 80% of Liverpool’s away matches, same for over 2.5 goals – and 40% for 3.5. Both teams have scored in 70% of matches, rising to 80% for Liverpool’s away games.

