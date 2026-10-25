United States Grand Prix betting tips: Best bets as McLaren fight for podium positions

Kimi Antonelli secures pole position which helps his case for securing the title this weekend, although still unlikely it will be wrapped up today.

This does show that the Mercedes upgrade package is at least headed in the right direction now, with positive signs from our pre weekend selection GEORGE RUSSELL as was a match with his teammate until two poor laps in Q3.

These positive signs have convinced me to add to our position on him and take the price on him for a podium finish.

Qualifying is not as important on this circuit as it is on others, overtaking is abundant and so too is strategic variation with it looking like being at least a two stop race, giving those who who start further back a shot at the podium.

I'm keen to take on Hadjar (who has not been as reliable over a race distance has his teammate) and Ferrari whose lack of power may be more detrimental over a race distance than it was on Saturday.

Despite a poor qualifying MCLAREN posted the most eye catching long run in Friday practice with Lando Norris matching the pace of the leading soft runners while on a set of hards.

Both he and Oscar Piastri have been critical of the car over a single lap saying that when you push this car it actually goes slower, but this will not be an issue for long run pace. The McLaren has been thriving on the medium and high speed sections of the track all weekend as expected.

I suspect it will be a tighter fight for the podium positions than the odds suggest with Russell, Norris and even Piastri challenging for the top three. Win prices of these three also piqued my interest at 40/1, 66/1 and 100/1 respectively which may be a nice play.

Posted at 10:40 GMT on 25/10/26