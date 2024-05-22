Monaco Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis ahead of the Monte Carlo showpiece

Formula One expert Louis Bollard has selections ranging from 5/1 to 14/1 for the iconic Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Formula One betting tops: Monaco Grand Prix 3pts each-way Charles Leclerc to win at 5/1 (bet365, 1/5, 1,2,3) 5pt Charles Leclerc to win two or more races this season at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Yuki Tsunoda Top 6 finish at 10/1 (General) 1pt Nico Hulkenberg Top 6 finish at 14/1 (General) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Despite a lacklustre race last time out, we were treated to a true battle for the lead in the final few laps which has whet the appetite for the remaining 17 races of the season. This week we go to Monaco, for the 81st Monaco Grand Prix. In recent years, the Monaco Grand Prix has been marmite to F1 fans. With the cars getting bigger, overtaking around these famous streets has been at a premium in the past decade. However, it remains one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. It is the most thrilling qualifying track due to how much your starting position means on Sunday and how close drivers will get to the walls to squeeze every last millisecond of performance (see Verstappen's 2023 pole lap). I'm siding with destiny this weekend and backing home-hero CHARLES LECLERC to get his first home win in the principality. The Ferrari has been suited to these streets for the past few seasons with Leclerc qualifying on pole here in 2021 and 2022 . In pure Leclerc and Ferrari fashion, neither of these poles were converted to wins due to a gearbox issue on the the warm up in 2021 and a typical Ferrari strategy blunder in 2022. Positively, neither of these failed pole conversions were due to a pace issue or driver error. The Ferrari engine has been key to this Monaco pace, with excellent performance on the exit of slow speed corners we should see this continue this weekend. The Red Bull has proved vulnerable already this season, and Max Verstappen has come out saying he believes they are struggling on bumpy tracks when they must raise the ride height. Monaco is one of the bumpiest tracks on the calendar so we may see the Red Bull off song again this weekend. Leclerc looks to have the upper hand in the teammate battle over the past two races, and has a superior Monaco record to Sainz. I will be backing the fairytale story of Leclerc winning Monaco. CLICK HERE to back Leclerc with Sky Bet

Take Two For Top Six As mentioned above, Saturday qualifying is so important here and a car that does well on Saturday has a strong chance of holding faster cars behind on the Sunday. For example last year Esteban Ocon qualified P4 and manages to finish on the podium, in an Alpine. I will be backing two cars who have impressed over on lap this season to make it into the top 6. YUKI TSUNODA has a 71% strike rate of making it into Q3 this season, and managed a P7 start in Imola last time out. CLICK HERE to back Tsunoda to finish in the top six with Sky Bet NICO HULKENBERG has a 57% Q3 strike rate in a car that has always loved Saturdays. Both drivers are available at 10/1 and 14/1 respectively. Hulkenberg is as big as 425/1 to make it to the podium, a repeat of what Ocon achieved last year in a car of similar relative ability. CLICK HERE to back Hulkenberg to finish in the top six with Sky Bet