Max Verstappen completed another crushing performance to win the Canadian Grand Prix and match Ayrton Senna’s tally of 41 victories.

The Dutchman led every lap at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to draw level with Senna and extend his championship lead. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished runner-up, with Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes. Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell retired on lap 55 of 70 following an earlier prang with the wall.

Max Verstappen draws level with the legendary Ayrton Senna for race wins in F1 🤝🏆 pic.twitter.com/9lCN1oBzaq — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 18, 2023

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari, with Sergio Perez sixth. Alex Albon crossed the line a commendable seventh in his Williams. Albon was advised as a confident 4/1 selection to finish in the points in Sporting Life's pre-race preview, with Alonso also delivering the goods as a 16/1 each-way selection in the main market. Verstappen, who notched up Red Bull’s 100th win in Formula One, now leads Perez by 69 points on his unstoppable march to a hat-trick of titles. A day after taking pole position in the wet, Verstappen reigned supreme in the dry to emulate Senna and move into joint fifth in the pantheon of F1 winners. Verstappen was not even born when Senna won his 41st and final race at the 1993 season-ending Australian Grand Prix. Senna lost his life the following year in Imola following a fatal crash at the Tamburello curve, aged just 34. Verstappen will not celebrate his 26th birthday until September, but his sixth victory from the opening eight fixtures of the year leaves only Hamilton (103 wins), Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53) and Alain Prost (51) ahead of him in the record books. Remarkably, Verstappen has won 15 of the last 19 races in F1, with Red Bull failing to taste victory on just one occasion in that streak. Indeed, Red Bull could yet become the first team to win every race in a single season. And with Verstappen at the wheel, they have every chance. “I am very happy right now,” said Verstappen. “To win again and take the 100th win for the team is incredible.”

Max Verstappen is on a completely different level 📈 pic.twitter.com/GRwP5nPI0G — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 18, 2023