Alex Albon set to score points

Williams have had two tough races in Monaco and Spain, but both are tracks which this car does not suit. ALEX ALBON has been looking forward to Canada since Baku. There are only a few tracks on the F1 calendar where the aerodynamically poor Williams will be in its element, and Canada is one.

We got to see the underside of the Williams when it was lifted by a crane after Albon crashed in Monaco. Compare this photo to the underside of the Red Bull and you wouldn't think these are both F1 cars. The fact that Albon is even contending for points in that car is a real testament to his ability.

Albon showed points-scoring pace in both Australia and Baku before three circuits which would not suit the Williams, which has an upgrade package this weekend with all parts going on Albon's car and none on Logan Sargeant's, showing their intent to get points this weekend. At 4/1, Albon is value to deliver.

Aston Martin look chief threat to Red Bull

Barcelona was a rare weekend that Aston Martin was not best of the rest behind Red Bull on race pace. Mercedes upgrades have worked and are especially beneficial in high-speed corners but there are no high-speed corners in Canada, which will give Aston Martin confidence of challenging Red Bull this weekend.

Confident post Spain comments from both team owner Lawrence Stroll and FERNANDO ALONSO have brought Aston Martin into the picture for the win and Aston Martin have an upgrade package coming too for what is Stroll's home grand prix.

Alonso is particularly bullish on these upgrades and Stroll echoed these comments by saying: "I’m extremely confident. Hopefully, get two cars on the podium.

"I believe the car will be very strong around the Montreal circuit, it suits our car well, so I’m really looking forward to going home and looking forward to a great race."

These comments may be extreme, but I do believe the Aston Martin can at least close the gap to the Red Bull with these upgrades. I will be backing the Alonso to get his first win in 10 years and LANCE STROLL to get a home podium.

George Russell to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2023 Drivers' Championship

Lewis Hamilton leads GEORGE RUSSELL by 22 points in the Drivers’ Championship but it's by no means over yet.

Hamilton has beaten in Russell in five of the opening seven races of the season, however this is not a reflective measure. Russell has a DNF from engine failure while leading the Australian GP. If he had gone on to finish that race, he would be ahead of his teammate. In 2022, Russell finished 35 points ahead of Hamilton, and the two are closer than the odds suggest.

With Mercedes upgrades they look like they will be fighting for bigger points for the remainder of the season making overcoming points deficits more possible. Hamilton is the right favourite in this market but Russell at 6/1 is huge value and is added to our season-long selections.

Other drivers' chances

Max Verstappen: This weekend won’t be as straightforward as Barcelona. Obvious favourite but track characteristics bring the Aston Martin closer.

Sergio Perez: Needs to sort out his qualifying. Finishing 2nd to his teammate would be a strong weekend.

Carlos Sainz: Comfortable with the car now. Unfortunately, upgrades have not brought enough pace. Won’t be as exposed over the race distance as he was in Spain. Will hope to challenge the Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton: Car loved Barcelona. Canada won’t suit as much. Will be in the mix for a podium but tough to see them challenging the Red Bull.

Lando Norris: Amazing lap to qualify P3 in Spain in changeable conditions. Car should not enjoy Canada as much as others in midfield. Will be doing a rain dance.

When does the Canadian Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Friday June 16

Practice One: 1830 BST

Practice Two: 1000 BST

Saturday, June 17

Practice Three: 1715 BST

Qualifying: 2100 BST

Sunday, June 18

Race: 1900 BST

