Las Vegas Grand Prix betting tips: Post-qualifying F1 preview, picks and analysis

After a chaotic Thursday practice session, Formula One organisers will be pleased that qualifying has run smoothly. Ferrari proved to be strongest over a single lap giving us a 7/2 winner which was advised midweek.

Five of the front-running cars will start the race from 10th or lower which should provide plenty of action along the Las Vegas strip. As a result, PIERRE GASLY will start the race from P4. The Frenchman has been matched up by the bookmakers with Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas who will start fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Gasly was confident after qualifying saying he his aiming for a podium. I see this group as a match bet between Gasly and Albon and at the prices Gasly is the value.

The cold temperatures have played into Ferrari's hands as they are able to fire up their tyres easier than the other front runners. This will be key in helping CHARLES LECLERC bring the challenge to Max Verstappen and lead the race after 10 laps.

Leclerc will start the race from first and will have the tyre temperature and straight line speed to fend off the Red Bull in the early stages in the race. Their usual tyre wear issues won't be as much of an issue around here so I expect it to take longer for Verstappen to get by the Ferrari.

There is a high likelihood of a lengthy safety car period in the early stages of the race which will help Leclerc in this market.

Posted at 1525 GMT on 18/11/23

When does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Friday November 17

Practice One: 0430 GMT

Practice Two: 0800 BST

Saturday November 18

Practice Three: 0430 GMT

Qualifying: 0800 GMT

Sunday November 19

Race: 0600 GMT

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.