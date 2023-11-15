Las Vegas Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Formula One makes its way to Nevada for the first Las Vegas Grand Prix since 1982. The 1982 race was held in the car park of the Caesar’s Palace hotel which may well be why it failed to return the following year.

In 2023, F1 comes here with more intent of staying than ever, having spent over $500 million on a brand new paddock and turning the famous Las Vegas Strip into race track for one weekend. In 1982, we saw Diana Ross on the podium, this weekend we may see the most star-studded crowd at a sporting event ever.

Formula One would have hoped that the championship was still alive as it makes the highly anticipated return to Vegas but unfortunately that is not the case. Positively, the track design should give us a better race than what we have seen in Miami.

Perez the value without Verstappen

The return to form of SERGIO PEREZ could not have come at a better time for him as he looks to stake a claim on his Red Bull future. His performance in Brazil was much needed after showing glimpses of what he can do in the previous weeks. In Brazil, the only two cars which had the pace over him all weekend were his teammate and Lando Norris, and I expect Checo to reverse the form this weekend with Norris.

The Las Vegas circuit will require a low downforce configuration with the 2.3km straight which plays right into the Red Bull’s strengths. Perez’s record this year when running this package at Baku, Spa and Monza reads 1st, 2nd, 2nd, meaning that he has not been beaten by anyone bar his teammate on low downforce tracks this season.

Perez opened at 16/1 in places in this market and has since shortened to 12/1, but that is still value. He deserves to be at the head of the market here.

Ferrari to make mark in Qualifying

The low downforce tracks this season, Baku, Spa and Monza have exposed weaknesses in straight line speed for Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren, yet FERRARI have been strong. Ferrari took pole at both Spa and Monza and have taken pole at four of the last seven races, showing the car is right at the front when it comes to one lap pace.