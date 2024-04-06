Japanese Grand Prix betting tips: Post-qualifying F1 preview, picks and analysis

Max Verstappen has made it four out of four pole positions this season. He will start the race alongside his teammate at heavy odds-on and it looks like the only way he will not win will be a reliability issue.

It was a strong qualifying from our midweek selection, Lando Norris, who looks primed for a podium starting from P3 on the grid. Norris is now a shade of odds-on from upwards of 2/1 and right where we wanted him.

Further down the grid, I'm going to back VALTTERI BOTTAS to be the last classified finisher.

Once again, the Sauber has shown pace potential early in the weekend as Bottas managed to qualify P13. However, the team are yet to implement a fix for their pitstop issues which has plagued them by having 30-second-plus pitstops every week.

With the race looking like it will be a two-stopper, there is an increased likelihood that Sauber will suffer from these same pitstop issues.

Bottas has been in the bottom three in this market every week and until they implement a fix for their pitstops, I'm happy to get involved at the prices quoted.