Formula One betting tips: Spanish Grand Prix preview and best bets

After a thrilling race in Monza, F1 heads to Madrid this weekend for the first time since 1981. This track has just been constructed and is already raising eyebrows. It seems to be a mix between Jeddah, Monaco and Sochi for those who remember.

There are close walls and plenty of danger with Williams team principal James Vowles calling this circuit a "car killer" in response to there being 19 (nineteen) red flags over a two-day F3 test at this venue in August.

The circuits signature corner 'Le Monumental' is a banked corner which Pirellli has labelled 'the most severe corner for tyres on the calendar'.

Despite the fact the track designers didn't see the need to put in an overtaking zone, there is plenty of jeopardy this weekend which has been reflected by the Red Flag price of 5/4.

Madrid made for McLaren

After a Monza that went as expected for McLaren, we return to a track which should play right into their strengths. The high downforce medium/high speed nature of the track is more akin to Budapest than Zandvoort where we saw LANDO NORRIS dominate the weekend.

Once Norris gets into his groove he is tough to stop and we may see his car reverse form with Mercedes here. Monza was a one-off caused by their short gear ratios and inherent high downforce, but this car will be the one to beat on this configuration.

Opportunity takers

With all the potential danger this circuit presents, it would be no surprise to see one of the cars at the head of midfield take advantage of a chaotic race should the opportunity arise.

Given the high likelihood for retirements, red flags and safety cars it is worth chancing AUDI, RACING BULLS and PIEREE GASLY.

Should one of these cars end up running in the top 5, the lack of overtaking opportunities will play in their favour and give them a fighting chance to defend against faster cars.

Other paddock notes

Kimi Antonelli

One of the great all time drives to win his home race from the back last time out. This track variant is very different but his new engine will help give him an extra boost. Win contender but has a fight on his hands from McLaren.

Max Verstappen

Great drive to the podium in Monza last time as we predicted. Hard to see them replicate it this weekend and I expect a return to being the clear fourth best team. However, this track may allow drivers to show their bravery and we know how brave he is.

Lewis Hamilton

Has spoken of Ferrari's lack of rules for teammates following his race being ruined by his Charles Leclerc at turn one last time out. Less energy-demanding circuit will help and has a better chance here than in Monza. Strong podium contender at the least.

Fernando Alonso

Monza was a write-off as expected. His Zandvoort Sunday drive from the back to P9 caught the eye and there's a chance this translates to a strong performance here. Tough decision to leave out of the staking plan as 3/1 for a points finish was strongly considered.

Posted at 10:45 BST on 09/09/26

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