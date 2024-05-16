Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Sainz has a 60% strike rate of being on the podium this season and I will be backing him to keep up this form. At a massive price, I'll also be having a small bet on the Spaniard to do the fastest qualifier/race win double, a feat he achieved in Singapore last season.

Ferrari come to one of their two home races with a major upgrade that is rumoured to be worth up to three-tenths per lap this weekend. If the rumours are true this will put Ferrari in a position to challenge for the win.

CARLOS SAINZ is having his best season for Ferrari having looked at least on a par with his teammate so far, if not better.

Since returning to the calendar in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Imola has produced some great racing and with a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, we may well see another entertaining race.

Formula One crosses the Atlantic this weekend for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Last year's race was cancelled due to torrential rain so the only form line we have to go off for the ground-effect era is the 2022 sprint weekend.

Since the announcement that Nico Hulkenberg will be driving for this team next season, GUANYU ZHOU's days in F1 have been numbered.

He will be desperate for some strong performances before the summer break so he can sign a contract for next season. I will be backing him to repeat what he managed in the Shanghai sprint by being best of the rest at a huge price.

Sauber have publicly said that they have fixed their pitstop issues which have plagued them since the start of the season. Miami was a track which didn't suit them so we can forgive the team's poor performance and look back at the China race for a more representative from guide, where they were at the front of this group.

Other drivers' chances

Max Verstappen

Miami proved the theories that emerged in Australia correct, these tight tracks that are tricky on tyres are not suited to the Red Bull. Fortunately for him it's back to normal this weekend on a more typical race track although other teams are expected to have closed the pace deficit to the Red Bull with major upgrades. He could have a fight on his hands despite general 1/4 odds.

Sergio Perez

Nearly torpedoed his teammate last time out and was clearly beaten by other teams, even nearly losing our to a Mercedes on pace. At risk of being jumped in the order by the Ferraris and McLarens this weekend.

Lando Norris

Will be on a high after his maiden win. Has a fantastic record at this venue and comes here with the best machinery he's ever had. Win chance.

Oscar Piastri

Showed great speed with only half the upgrades last time out. Gets full upgrade package this weekend so will be interesting to see where that puts him.

George Russell

Team are still at a loss with the car. Hard to see them troubling the top six on pace here.

