Bahrain Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Red Bull can kick off the new season by dominating at the Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Formula One expert Louis Bollard.

Formula One betting tips: Bahrain Grand Prix 2pts e.w. Sergio Perez to win the Bahrain Grand Prix at 14/1 (General 1/3 1,2) 1pt Yuki Tsunoda top 6 finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix at 12/1 (William Hill, Unibet) 1pt e.w. Jak Crawford to win the Formula 2 Bahrain feature at 50/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt e.w. Kush Maini to win the Formula 2 Bahrain feature at 50/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Red Bull sparked fear into the competition in testing by turning up with a radical new concept of car, akin to the Mercedes failed 2023 car. Rumours within F1 are that the Red Bull will be even more dominant than it was in 2023. It is for that reason I will be backing SERGIO PEREZ each way in the winner market. While he will struggle to challenge his teammate around Bahrain, or to replicate his two wins over the course of the season, the place money on this selection pays more than backing Perez for a top two finish. Backing him each way in the winner market also gives us the upside if there are issues on the other side of the garage at a track where both Red Bull’s retired on the final lap due to fuel issues in 2022.

Perez started 2023 in good form with Red Bull, achieving a 1-2 finish in four of the opening five races, including in Bahrain. With the 2025 Red Bull seat up for grabs, Helmut Marko has stated that Perez can retain the seat if finishing second in the championship which will give him motivation. CLICK HERE to back Perez with Sky Bet Tsunoda to make his mark RB (Alpha Tauri) had a strong test, and it looks like they have separated themselves from the midfield cars and are challenging the back end of the front pack. It was rumoured that this team was going to replicate the 2023 Red Bull car, but they have only done so with the suspension set up, which will provide the excellent mechanical grip which was seen on the most dominant car in F1 history. If this car can challenge Aston Martin, getting double figure odds on a top six finish for one of their drivers will not be around in the coming races. I expect both drivers will be challenging points from the off and preference is to back YUKI TSUNODA at the prices. Opening races of the season have a tendency for top cars to be below par and it looks like McLaren could be vulnerable after an underwhelming test. RB will be the team to take advantage if any spots in the top six open up.

Take two in Formula 2 The Formula 2 season kicks off in Bahrain too this weekend and is available to watch in the support coverage for F1, and bookmakers have obliged in pricing up. Over the winter the Formula 2 grid was shaken up with the top four drivers from last season all moving on and some potential superstars joining the grid, but there two worth chancing at big prices in the season opener. JAK CRAWFORD and KUSH MAINI both secured moves to better teams over the winter and were signed by Aston Martin and Alpine into their academies, respectively. Both drivers had times towards the top of the pile over the three days of testing with Maini topping one day. Maini has been paired up with one of the title favourites this season, showing that the car has title-winning potential. Crawford joins a team with experienced Juan Manual Correa who is on the comeback trail having being involved in the tragic accident in Spa in 2019. In Formula 2, driving ability is not a requirement but these two have bundles of ability and at the prices, I'm happy to get involved this weekend. Posted at 1045 GMT on 28/11/24