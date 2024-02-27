F1 betting tips: 2024 Formula One season preview and best bets

Pre-season testing has come and gone and so it seems have both the 2024 drivers' and constructors' championships.

Over the winter months, as most car designs converged closer to the most dominant car in Formula One history, Red Bull had switched concept and turned up to testing with a car akin to a 2023 Mercedes. But unlike the 2023 Mercedes, the Red Bull RB20 is rumoured to have an advantage of up to a second per lap on the chasing pack.

It is in that pack that I will be backing MERCEDES to chase Red Bull home in the without the favourite market.

Ferrari have shortened up in this market after a strong test that looks like they will have the upper hand in Bahrain. Rumours suggest that they addressed their trye degradation issues that plagued them on Sundays last season.

Unlike Ferrari, there were no flashy lap times from Toto Wolff’s drivers but the market has not reacted to the positivity in interviews coming from senior team members. Mercedes technical director James Allision was quoted as saying they had addressed the rear handling issues the drivers suffered from in 2023.

McLaren opened up as favourites in this market and have since drifted out behind Ferrari but with a poor testing and the team saying that not all desired upgrades have been completed in time, Mercedes have the upper hand.

I will be backing a strong season for Mercedes in Lewis Hamilton’s final one with the Silver Arrows. At 5/2 and getting 1/3 odds for a place in this market I am happy to have the small loss for the larger place price.