Austria Grand Prix Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Formula One betting tips: Austria Grand Prix 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to finish in the points on Sunday at 3/1 (General) 1pt Nyck De Vries to finish in the points on Sunday at 25/1 (General) 1pt Carloz Sainz to finish top 2 in the Sprint at 33/1 (bet365)

F1 Tipster's top tip Despite having only scoring two points so far, YUKI TSUNODA is having his strongest F1 season so far. He has finished top 12 in six out of eight races so far. With the two races where he has failed to do this being the result of brake failure in Monaco and the last race where a risky strategy didn’t pay off, he has been unlucky to not score more points. Last week I tipped Albon to score points due to the specific characteristics of the Canada track. Bookies have now overreacted to that marvellous drive by putting him up at 5/4 to score points this weekend. Williams will struggle on this track which requires the car to be strong in high-speed corners, so this has given us the opportunity to get 3/1 on Tsunoda. Barcelona is a good indicator of car performance in high-speed corners and Yuki had a remarkable weekend there to finish ninth, only to be demoted because of a five second penalty. He will expect to be comfortably ahead of the Williams and challenging the McLarens. CLICK HERE to back Tsunoda with Sky Bet De Vries worth chancing to figure at big odds In contrast to his teammate, NYCK DE VRIES is having a terrible season but the reason I’m backing him this weekend is bookies have finally made him a big enough price to take a chance on. Given the rain forecast and sprint format this weekend, there is an opportunity for De Vries to get his first points of the season. We haven’t seen a driver being priced this big for a points finish since the Latifi days. De Vries is a much better driver than Latifi and has far superior machinery.

In typical fashion, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko criticised De Vries this week by saying Christian Horner never wanted to hire him. Rumours have begun that De Vries is facing a replacement mid-season, with a potential return for fan-favourite Daniel Riccardo on the cards. Scoring points in a potentially chaotic home race for Red Bull will go a long way in saving his seat until the end of the season. CLICK HERE to back De Vries with Sky Bet Sainz set to sizzle in Saturday Sprint Ferrari had a strong weekend for once in Canada, despite neither driver starting from higher than tenth. They made a the right strategic call when the safety car came out and their race pace was strong to only finish nine seconds behind Alonso in second. The low tyre wear of the Canada track suited them and they were only beaten by Verstappen on race pace. Ferrari's last win came at this tack 12 months ago. They will be concerned about the high speed corners at this track which have not suited the upgrade but with their excellent traction out of corners and the potential for wet weather, I’m happy to chance CARLOS SAINZ for a top 2 finish on Saturday. He is 25/1 for a top 2 finish on Sunday and I would also recommend this, but I’ve gone for the bigger price on the Saturday. This is because of the added chance of rain on Saturday and potential to get a mixed-up grid from the Sprint Shootout qualifying. Sainz is comfortable with the car now and has looked better than his teammate in the last two races. Despite finishing behind Leclerc in Canada, Sainz was asking to pass him but was denied permission from the pit wall. Other Drivers To Note Max Verstappen: The sprint format, mixed weather forecast other team’s upgrades settling in will give him more of a challenge than he has seen lately. Deserves to be odds-on but I wouldn’t take the 1/3 on offer.

Sergio Perez: Needs a clean weekend. Any additional variables will not suit. Finishing second to his teammate is needed for his confidence. Can’t have faith that he will though. Lewis Hamilton: Car will suit here more than Canada. Will be hoping to beat Alonso. Poor tyre warm up will be a disadvantage in the sprint shootout. Lando Norris: Strong qualifying performances in the rain in both Canada and Spain. Could have been on front row in Canada if the session hadn’t been stopped. Expect him to thrive if it rains. Alfa Romeo: Have enjoyed dry tracks with high tyre wear and high-speed corners. Might get these conditions on Sunday to go well. When does the Austria Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on? The Austria Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Friday June 30 Practice One: 1230 BST

Qualifying: 1600 BST Saturday, July 1 Sprint Shootout: 1100 BST

Sprint: 1530 BST Sunday, July 2 Austria Grand Prix race: 1400 BST Posted at 1340 BST on 29/06/23