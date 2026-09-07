Wednesday best bets: Championship tips for September 9 2026

Football betting tips: EFL
20:00 – Charlton vs QPR
2pts Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (General)
Anytime Goalscorer Trixie (Wednesday 19:45 - 20:00)
1pt (Total stake) Rumarn Burrell, Jimmy-Jay Morgan & Mohamed Toure anytime goalscorer Trixie at 22/1 (Sky Bet)
Charlton vs QPR
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
At a shade of even money, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals here.
This bet clicked in each of Charlton’s opening four games in all competitions and all bar two of their seven games to date with 10 goals scored and 13 conceded.
In the Championship, Nathan Jones’ side have only kept one clean sheet and that came in their 1-0 win at home to Preston. North End have struggled this campaign but were unfortunate not to net on this occasion, racking up 1.32 expected goals.
Although a reaction should be expected from the Addicks after their 4-0 drubbing at Stoke last the weekend, keeping this QPR side at bay will be no mean feat.
The Hoops have scored multiple goals in three of their five league games this term, failing to score against Bolton (1.82 xG) and Middlesbrough (1.03 xG).
In fact since Julien Stephan took charge at the beginning of last season, 63% of their games have seen at least three goals.
Anytime Goalscorer Trixie
- Charlton vs QPR: Rumarn Burrell at 9/4 (Wednesday, 20:00)
- Derby vs West Brom: Jimmy-Jay Morgan at 2/1 (Wednesday, 19:45)
- Norwich vs Birmingham: Mohamed Toure at 11/8 (Wednesday, 19:45)
With goals expected at the Valley, it makes sense to dip into the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market where RUMARN BURRELL makes up one third of Wednesday’s Championship TRIXIE.
Burrell’s netted twice this season and although he didn’t start against Middlesbrough on Saturday, he should return to the XI here.
He’s averaging 0.45 xG per 90 and has a career goals per 90 average of 0.45, netting 23 times across the last three league campaigns.
Next stop is Pride Park where Derby host West Brom and at 2/1, JIMMY-JAY MORGAN’s price to net looks a touch big.
He was snaffled from Chelsea in the summer after a successful loan spell at Peterborough saw him net 12 times in League One last season (0.46 goals per 90).
Morgan has quickly adapted to Championship level, netting three times and setting up another two in five appearances.
He’ll fancy his chances of adding to that tally on Wednesday against the leakiest defence in the division. The Rams have shipped the most xGA so far this season (10.9).
The final pick comes from Carrow Road.
Norwich rank second for xG (10.8), shots on target per match (5.8), ‘big chances’ created (19) and missed (13).
So, although they’ve been guilty of missing a few opportunities, Philippe Clement’s side certainly aren’t having any issues creating them.
Canaries' frontman MOHAMED TOURE has picked up where he left off last season.
He’s netted three times this term (0.71 goals per 90) - 0.46 xG per 90 - taking him to 12 Championship goals in just 16 appearances.
Even based on his career goals per 90 (0.61), quotes of 11/8 are too big, especially against a Birmingham side without a clean sheet since their first game.
Toure takes the Trixie to a smidge over 22/1 with Sky Bet. I’d take the 18s generally available, with some firms pricing the trio as short as 12s.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (08/09/26)
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