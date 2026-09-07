Wednesday best bets: Championship tips for September 9 2026

Charlton vs QPR

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

At a shade of even money, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals here.

This bet clicked in each of Charlton’s opening four games in all competitions and all bar two of their seven games to date with 10 goals scored and 13 conceded.

In the Championship, Nathan Jones’ side have only kept one clean sheet and that came in their 1-0 win at home to Preston. North End have struggled this campaign but were unfortunate not to net on this occasion, racking up 1.32 expected goals.

Although a reaction should be expected from the Addicks after their 4-0 drubbing at Stoke last the weekend, keeping this QPR side at bay will be no mean feat.

The Hoops have scored multiple goals in three of their five league games this term, failing to score against Bolton (1.82 xG) and Middlesbrough (1.03 xG).

In fact since Julien Stephan took charge at the beginning of last season, 63% of their games have seen at least three goals.