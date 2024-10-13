Wales vs Montenegro betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 11/1 Wales to win

Craig Bellamy has made an encouraging start to life as Wales boss, with his side delivering three hugely encouraging performances. The latest, a 2-2 draw in Iceland, really ought to have ended in an away win (xG: ISL 1.17-2.40 WAL). Two goals ahead by the half-hour mark and in control of the game, Wales conceded in the 69th and 72nd minutes, with the latter a desperately unfortunate own goal that hit goalkeeper Danny Ward and went in. In fairness, thereafter it was all Iceland and Bellamy's side were forced to cling on for a point, but having crumbled so quickly up to that point, the ability to ensure he became the first Wales manager in history to go unbeaten across his opening three competitive fixtures is a huge positive. That run encompasses an impressive opening game against Turkey in Cardiff where Wales were superb (xG: WAL 2.49-0.79 TUR) but simply could not find a breakthrough, and a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Monday night's opponents, who they should have too much for once again.

Nottingham Forest full-back NECO WILLIAMS was outstanding against Iceland, delivering an assist in an all-action display. With no Johnson, it's likely he will be asked to play a more attacking role as he often does as a wing-back at club level, which opens up a much greater possibility of him landing 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Neco Williams 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet As a right-footed left-back, he is always a threat in an attacking sense, not quite enough for the 8/1 price for him to score to be worth backing (although he has scored twice in his last six Wales appearances) but the 11/4 for him to test the keeper just once in 90 minutes very much is.

Williams has had 10 shots on goal for Forest this season in just three starts and five substitute appearances, hitting the target on four occasions.

Friday goalscorer Brennan Johnson and midfielder Jordan James are both suspended for Wales. Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James and Aaron Ramsey remain out injured. Joe Allen, who recently reversed his international retirement, could feature but it is more likely Ipswich winger Wes Burns and Bolton's Josh Sheehan come in. Montenegro have Preston striker Milutin Osmajic available despite him recently being handed an eight-match ban by the EFL for biting an opponent. Veteran defender Stefan Savic is missing through injury.

Predicted line-ups Wales: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Sheehan, Cooper; Burns, Wilson, Thomas; Moore. Montenegro: Mijatovic; Marusic, Vujacic, Sipcic, Radunovic; Bakic, Vukotic, Jankovic; Krstovic, Camaj; Jovetic.