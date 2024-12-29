Upbeat Bukayo Saka says ‘I’m coming back stronger’ following hamstring surgery

The Arsenal and England winger is set to be sidelined for more than two months after tearing the muscle in his right leg in a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

It is a major blow to the Gunners but Saka posted a picture from his hospital bed showing him making a thumbs up signal.

“The majority see obstacles, but few see the opportunities,” read the accompanying message. “Recovery has begun and I’m coming back stronger! Thank you all for your messages.”

Arsenal won their first game without Saka, beating Ipswich 1-0 on Friday, but they will undoubtedly miss their biggest attacking threat.

Speaking after that match, manager Mikel Arteta said: “He has had a procedure and everything went well but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.

“It will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal the first week or so and the mobility of that. It is very difficult to say.

“The replacement of Bukayo is going to be the team. There were moments where it flowed well and moments where you could see there is still work to do.”