Unbelievable Jeff! Chris Kamara to return to live reporting on Boxing Day

Former midfielder Kamara played for a host of English clubs, going on to manage Bradford and Stoke before becoming a popular pundit and presenter on Sky Sports as well as working on ITV’s Ninja Warrior show.

There was a huge outpouring of support when Kamara went public about being diagnosed with apraxia of speech, a rare neurological disorder which slows down his speech and thought processes.

Kamara left Soccer Saturday in 2022 after 24 years with Sky Sports – working alongside studio host Jeff Stelling – and had explored his AOS diagnosis in a documentary for ITV, Lost For Words.

The 66-year-old travelled to Mexico to take part in some clinical trials to aid his ongoing rehabilitation and had been able to continue with pre-recorded voiceover work as well as podcasts.