Tuesday best bets: Champions League tips for September 8 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League
17:45 - Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
1.5pts Boubacar Kamara to commit 2+ fouls at 6/4 (bet365)
20:00 - Dortmund vs Villarreal
2pts Dortmund to win at 4/5 (Betfred)
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
It's been all change at both Club Brugge and Aston Villa this summer, with star players departing, but familiarity in the dugout for both should mean they get things right eventually.
Brugge have started the Belgian league season better (W4 L1) than Villa have started the Premier League campaign (W0 D1 L2) with Unai Emery's men still searching for their first goal. In fact, Villa have tested the opposing goalkeeper just twice in three games.
Under 2.5 goals crossed my mind for that reason, and the solidity of Villa defensively, but then I remembered how bonkers Brugge were for goals in this competition last season. All 10 of their games went overs, averaging 4.3 goals per game.
Instead, I think the 6/4 about BOUBACAR KAMARA TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS makes plenty of appeal, with the same bet odds-on in places. Villa will be under the pump at times with an all-out-attacking Brugge team taking the game to them, which could put Kamara under pressure.
He's committed six fouls in three league outings to date, while Brugge have plenty of lively forwards and midfielders to draw him in.
Dortmund vs Villarreal
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
DORTMUND TO WIN seems a pretty straightforward selection to me. Hopefully it turns out that way...
BVB have started the new season well with two wins from two in the league either side of a DFB-Pokal victory, with their only loss coming in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich, though that was a tight contest in which they were narrowly beaten 2-1.
Nico Kovac's side were a fun follow in this competition last season, with their 10 games seeing 41 goals, but they did win three of five at home, only losing to Inter. They are in a better place this season after a good summer transfer window and can get off to a winning start against a struggling Villarreal side.
The Yellow Submarine remain winless this season under new management and will no doubt still be scarred by a shambolic Champions League campaign last term that saw them finish the league phase winless, collecting just one point from a possible 24 and scoring the joint-fewest goals.
They lost all four away games without scoring, including away at Tottenham and Pafos, while they visited Signal Iduna Park and were pumped 4-0 by Dortmund. A similar result could be on the cards here, making the home win at 4/5 a solid bet.
Odds correct at 16:05 BST (07/09/26)
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