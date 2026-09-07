Tuesday best bets: Champions League tips for September 8 2026

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

It's been all change at both Club Brugge and Aston Villa this summer, with star players departing, but familiarity in the dugout for both should mean they get things right eventually.

Brugge have started the Belgian league season better (W4 L1) than Villa have started the Premier League campaign (W0 D1 L2) with Unai Emery's men still searching for their first goal. In fact, Villa have tested the opposing goalkeeper just twice in three games.

Under 2.5 goals crossed my mind for that reason, and the solidity of Villa defensively, but then I remembered how bonkers Brugge were for goals in this competition last season. All 10 of their games went overs, averaging 4.3 goals per game.

Instead, I think the 6/4 about BOUBACAR KAMARA TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS makes plenty of appeal, with the same bet odds-on in places. Villa will be under the pump at times with an all-out-attacking Brugge team taking the game to them, which could put Kamara under pressure.

He's committed six fouls in three league outings to date, while Brugge have plenty of lively forwards and midfielders to draw him in.