Tottenham vs Roma betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tottenham were pretty good at the weekend weren't they. After riding out an early Manchester City storm, they fully deserved their thumping victory to breathe new life into their campaign. It had gone stale prior to the international break, with back-to-back defeats against Galatasaray and Ipswich, but they exploded into life last Saturday and will be wanting to continue that trend here. They face a Claudio Ranieiri-led Roma side who are in a bit of a crisis. The former Leicester and Chelsea manager has come out of retirement to become the third Roma manager of the season already. The capital club are struggling in Serie A, sat 12th and closer to relegation than the top six, and in the Europa League where they languish in 20th, with performances across all competitions extremely concerning.

What are the best bets? Quite simply, Roma are just a bad team. It's all fallen apart since Jose Mourinho was sacked and there really aren't any signs of things turning around. They have lost six of their last 10 in all competitions, winning just twice. Performances have reflected results as well, with the capital club conceding a host of chances whenever they step on the field.

Given that, and the fact they face arguably the best team in the competition on the road, I think a decent bet on TOTTENHAM TO WIN seems the obvious but correct way into this, with the 3/4 price looking huge. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win with Sky Bet I expected to see closer to 1/2 for a home win here, especially with Roma winless on the road this season. They even lost to Elfsborg away in round two of this competition. Spurs are seventh in the Europa League table standings after losing to Galatasaray, but have swept aside their two home opponents without conceding at prices of 1/10 and 2/5 when hosting Qarabag and AZ Alkmaar respectively. I would argue that Roma aren't much better than AZ at this current moment, and we are probably getting a bigger price on Spurs because of the name 'Roma'. Ange Postecoglou will rotate a little, but it'll still be a strong Spurs team at home. After all, Spurs have won 17 of their last 23 home games in all competitions.

Team news Ange Postecoglou made quite a few changes in Tottenham's last Europa League game, with one of them, Will Lankshear, scoring a first-ever senior goal before getting sent off, meaning he is suspended here. Fraser Forster will come in between the sticks with Guglielmo Vicario out injured, while it's likely Spurs will field Radu Drăgușin and Ben Davies at centre-back with Christian Romero and Micky Van de Ven still sidelined.

Micky van de Ven suffered an injury against Manchester City

Rodrigo Bentancur is banned domestically but can feature here, while Archie Gray is expected to start at right back. In his first game in charge, Claudio Ranieri switched from a back three to a back four against Napoli, though it still ended in defeat. The visitors will be without Mario Hermoso, Alexis Saelemaekers and Eldor Shomurodov, but talisman Paulo Dybala could start.