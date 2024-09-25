Tottenham vs Qarabag tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tottenham’s performance and result at the weekend was just the tonic following a disappointing start to the season.

Unrest was growing after a haul of four points from three games heading into the north London derby, which they lost.

That was almost followed by an early exit in the Carabao Cup at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side Coventry but for two late goals.

Both results come in the same week Ange Postecoglou gave a spiky interview insisting he wins silverware in his second season at clubs. The Europa League provides his best chance, according to the bookies.

Spurs are favourites in this competition at 9/2 and for further context, they are more than twice the price to lift the FA Cup or EFL Cup (10/1 with Sky Bet).

Given the antepost market, it should come as no surprise to see the hosts are heavy favourites in their curtain raiser against Azerbaijani Premier League champions Qarabag, who lost 5-0 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualifying.