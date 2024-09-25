Tottenham vs Qarabag tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Dominic Solanke to score anytime at 20/21 (bet365)
0.5pt Dominic Solanke to score 2+ goals at 9/2 (bet365)
0.5pt Dominic Solanke to score 3+ goals at 18/1 (bet365)
Tottenham’s performance and result at the weekend was just the tonic following a disappointing start to the season.
Unrest was growing after a haul of four points from three games heading into the north London derby, which they lost.
That was almost followed by an early exit in the Carabao Cup at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side Coventry but for two late goals.
Both results come in the same week Ange Postecoglou gave a spiky interview insisting he wins silverware in his second season at clubs. The Europa League provides his best chance, according to the bookies.
Spurs are favourites in this competition at 9/2 and for further context, they are more than twice the price to lift the FA Cup or EFL Cup (10/1 with Sky Bet).
Given the antepost market, it should come as no surprise to see the hosts are heavy favourites in their curtain raiser against Azerbaijani Premier League champions Qarabag, who lost 5-0 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualifying.
Richarlison is ruled out on Thursday so DOMINIC SOLANKE should lead the line.
The £65m striker scored his first goal for Tottenham in his fourth game, netting an early equaliser in the comeback win over Brentford.
With the pressure lifted, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Solanke’s finishing touch return.
The frontman has had nine shots, one on target and generated 2.22 xG in the Premier League this season. That’s 0.34 goals and 0.72 xG per 90, compared to 0.51 goals and 0.53 xG per 90 last term.
Considering Spurs are odds-on to net 3+ goals, Solanke’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME, 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS all appeal at the prices.
Building momentum could be the key for Postecoglou as he looks to win three consecutive games for the first time since December 2023. This could see a blend of first team and fringe players.
James Maddison and Son Heung-min could be rested but Solanke and Brennan Johnson should continue in attack.
Tottenham: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.
Qarabag: Kochalski; Matheus da Silva, Mustafazada, B Huseynov, Cafarquliyev; Romao, Patrick Andrade; Leandro Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho.
Odds correct at 1535 BST (25/09/24)
