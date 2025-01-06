Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 13/1 Liverpool -1 handicap

Mohamed Salah to score anytime

Mohamed Salah 1+ assist

Ibrahima Konate 1+ total shot Click here to back with Sky Bet

Ange Postecoglou told everyone earlier this campaign that he always wins a trophy in his second season. Well, this could be their best chance having already reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. The only issue is that they are playing the best team in the country over two legs, and one who they recently hosted and conceded six against.

On that occasion, Spurs were depleted in defence, and unfortunately for them, nothing has changed. That could spell real trouble, especially with Liverpool looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw with Manchester United. The league-leading Reds have been free-flowing away from home of late, netting 25 in their last eight games

What are the best bets? When these two faced off before Christmas, Liverpool racked up 5.63 xG and were utterly dominant from start to finish. They would love a similar result here, which would allow them to rotate in the second leg with the tie all-but won, and I think they could. For all of Postecoglou's defiance in his post-match press conference following defeat to Newcastle - their sixth in 10 league games - Spurs were rightly beaten. They were better than recent games, yes, but still second best, losing the non-penalty xG battle 0.94 - 1.73. As for Liverpool, they were held by United but created by far and away the best chances (2.82 - 1.05), so they didn't exactly have an off day, meaning confidence in LIVERPOOL -1 HANDICAP remains high. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool -1 handicap with Sky Bet Spurs are simply exceptionally leaky right now, and it's easy to envisage Liverpool racking up another big score. Ange is again set to name a back four of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence, with inexperienced goalkeeper Brandon Austin likely to be between the sticks again, meaning Arne Slot's side will be licking their lips once again.

Across their last eight home games in all competitions, Tottenham have conceded 22 goals (2.75 per game) and 19.8 xG (2.47 per game), so with a Liverpool attack that is creating an abundance of chances, we shouldn't be surprised to see them score plenty. The beauty about this game is that, even though Spurs took a hiding the last time they played Liverpool, we know how stubborn Postecoglou is, meaning it's incredibly likely they will play the same way, which should lead to the same result. The final reason I really like this bet is that this weekend is an FA Cup weekend, and with Liverpool hosting League Two Accrington, we should expect Slot to go full strength here before resting in the game against League Two opponents.

That also has me very keen to back MOHAMED SALAH TO SCORE ANYTIME at 20/21, with the Egyptian likely to play here and rest against Accy. CLICK HERE to back Mohamed Sala to score anytime with Sky Bet Salah scored yet again at the weekend, meaning he has scored in seven of his last eight in all competitions, firing nine in total across that time including a brace at Spurs. The case really is that simple. He plays in a highly functioning attack and comes up against a rotten defence, so should get chances to find the net again. Near even money quotes seem extremely generous. I came very close to tipping Trent Alexander-Arnold to register an assist here at 29/10, with a bounce back likely following a very poor showing against United, but he could be dropped following such a bad display and with Conor Bradley back fit

Team news Tottenham are still without Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and keeper Guglielmo Vicario, meaning we should again see the same back four that started in the defeat to Newcastle (Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence). Brandon Austin deputised in goal at the weekend with Fraser Forster suffering with illness, and could keep his spot here, though new signing Antonin Kinsky could be brought in. Rodrigo Bentancur is available again after being suspended, but forwards Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Wilson Odobert are all out. Arne Slot could field the same team as the one that faced Manchester United, with a weekend FA Cup game against Accrington Stanley a great opportunity to rest and rotate. Dominik Szoboszlai could be brought in should he return from illness, as could Conor Bradley, who could come in at right back after Trent Alexander-Arnold's poor display at the weekend.