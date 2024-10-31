Tottenham vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

No bets advised
A contest that has all the potential to be an entertaining one, the bookmakers are taking no chances when it comes to Tottenham's meeting with Aston Villa on Sunday.
Over 2.5 goals is 4/9 - the second-lowest price on this line of the Premier League weekend - while you have to go up to 12 corners to get odds-against value.
Spurs will be buoyed by their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, a result which further enhances the possibility of a trophy this season. After all, Ange Postecoglou recently declared "I always win things in my second year".
The Premier League is a huge stretch in that and they're struggling to find the early consistency for a top-four challenge. The same can't be said for their opponents though who continue to go from strength-to-strength under Unai Emery's guidance.
Spurs can cling onto strong home form which has delivered six wins from seven in all competitions. It's clear that the majority of their points will be earned in front of their own supporters.
In truth, while this should be a great game to watch, it isn't a particularly appealing one from a betting perspective. That's in terms of singles anyway.
Prices are short across the board as goals are expected to flow. There may be a case to take the unders but I don't have a great deal of interest given that I agree with what the markets are indicating.
With the huge amount of televised action, as ever, across the weekend, I'm happy to NO BET this one.
Sky Bet have 13 players showing at 3/1 or shorter for a card so there isn't even really a route in that way either following their bookings-fest last weekend.
Dejan Kulusevski to score anytime is perhaps the one thing I would go for given his sometimes high volume of shots from a central position yet I'm not sure if the 10/3 or 7/2 available is good value or not.
I'll sit this one out and just enjoy the contest.
Tottenham will be without defender Micky van de Ven after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first-half of their victory over City.
That should see Radu Dragusin brought into the back line, but they may still be without forward Son Heung-min as he's been absent in recent contests.
Emery has a near full Aston Villa squad to choose from and should make changes from the side which lost to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.
Tyrone Mings ended his long absence following a serious knee injury picked up in the opening day last season, but Pau Torres should return to the defence.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Moore.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins.
Odds correct at 1655 GMT (31/10/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.