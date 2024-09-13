Tottenham vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 13/1 Arsenal to win

Mikel Arteta looked pretty smug in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning having just signed a three-year contract extension, gobbling up questions about Arsenal's so called injury crisis as if it were his daily elevenses and he'd skipped breakfast.

Maybe he has a really good pokerface, maybe it's that he looks sickeningly good for a man in his early 40s, or maybe, just maybe, he's pretty confident that he has an XI available to him that is plenty good enough to win the north London derby on Sunday. The bookies certainly think so, with Arsenal generally 5/4 favourites to win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and I'm inclined to agree.

What are the best bets? Without digging into things a little further, it's easy to get lulled in and believe Spurs are a large price for victory at 2/1. This fixture most recently took place in April, with Tottenham 10/3 and Arsenal 8/11. I'm happy to back ARSENAL TO WIN at an inflated price, a 7/5 that is presumably a result of an overreaction in the market to their injuries and suspensions. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet The only confirmed absentee for the Gunners from their last match is the suspended Declan Rice. Martin Odegaard looks likely to miss out but faces a late fitness test, while Mikel Merino wasn't available against Brighton and remains on the sidelines. Over the past two years Arteta has built a squad with high quality depth, meaning it is likely Thomas Partey and Jorginho will start in central midfield, with Jurrien Timber the most likely starter at left-back if Riccardo Calafiori misses out. In pursuit of that extra depth Raheem Sterling was signed on loan on transfer deadline day and could make his debut, a fact that strengthens, rather than weakens Arsenal from a fortnight ago; overlooked in the rush to overhype the crisis.

Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou are not without their own issues. Dominic Solanke, signed for £65m from Bournemouth in the summer, has missed their last two matches with an ankle injury, Richarlison is out until October and Micky van de Ven is doubtful with a knee injury after missing both the defeat at Newcastle and the international break. The team who adorn black shirts for Arsenal for the very first time in a north London derby will be more than good enough to beat a Tottenham team who either side of their 4-0 win over a pitiful Everton have struggled to make spells of dominance count in terms of meaningful opportunities, drawing at Leicester and losing to Newcastle. Arsenal have not lost since April 14 and were only denied a ninth-straight league win by Rice's early red card against Brighton, a huge factor in providing Albion with the momentum for an equaliser.

Set-piece mismatch

Another factor in the Gunners' favour is their ability at set-pieces and Tottenham's distinct inability to defend at them. Arsenal scored the most Premier League goals from set-plays last term (22) while Spurs were one of the worst at stopping them, allowing 16. Only Sheffield United, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest conceded more. For that reason splitting our stake and backing both GABRIEL and WILLIAM SALIBA to score anytime at 12/1 and 16/1 respectively. The duo scored six league goals between them last season, with the former contributing the lion's share (4). CLICK HERE to back Gabriel to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back William Saliba to score anytime with Sky Bet Derbies are often tight, hard-fought matches. It would be no surprise if a set-piece goal decides this one.

Team news Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke hopes to have recovered from an ankle injury in time to play but team-mate Richarlison is definitely out. Mickey van de Van is also touch and go. Declan Rice is suspended and Arsenal look likely to be without captain Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori too. Raheem Sterling is expected to make his debut, more than likely from the bench.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.