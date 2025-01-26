Tottenham 1-2 Leicester: Foxes win to pile pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Leicester came from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 in north London, a result that was met with boos at full time as the pressure continues to mount on Ange Postecoglou.
The Foxes ended a seven-game losing streak with the victory, propelling themselves up to 17th, while defeat for Spurs was their fourth straight and leaves them only two places and seven points better off than Sunday's visitors.
Leicester started the better of the two teams but lacked cutting edge going forward and it was Tottenham who took the lead in the first half thanks to Richarlison's second goal in as many games, and the hosts were in control after that.
That was until the second half began. Ruud van Nistelrooy's men returned at breakneck speed, equalising through Jamie Vardy almost immediately, and Moroccan youngster Bilal El Khannouss scored just four minutes later to turn the game on its head.
A shell-shocked Spurs struggled to get a foothold in the game for 20 minutes after going behind, but after 70 minutes they were in the ascendency.
Unfortunately for the home faithful, despite the lion's share of possession, Tottenham failed to create many good scoring chances.
In fact, after falling behind, the best opportunity the hosts could muster had an xG of just 0.07, with Spurs managing a grand total of just 1.10 over the 90 minutes.
It was another terrible result for Tottenham and another sub-par performance that stretched their shocking Premier League run to just one win in 11 - with that victory coming against bottom side Southampton.
Postecoglou said after the game: "We've not hit a ceiling. We've been going like this for two months. They put in an enormous performance on Thursday to make sure we're OK in Europe and they had to back it up today but there were probably at least two or three players that weren't at 100%.
Referring to his future, he added: "I'm a football manager and I get judged on results, that is the way of the world."
Next up for Spurs is a home game against Elfsborg in the Europa League, a likely must-win if they are to finish in the top eight, before a trip to a Brentford side who have won seven of 12 at home this season.
As for Leicester, it's a big win that halts their losing run and moves them out of the bottom three ahead of another away game against a side just above them in the table, Everton.
