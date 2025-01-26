Tottenham 1-2 Leicester: Foxes win to pile pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Leicester came from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 in north London, a result that was met with boos at full time as the pressure continues to mount on Ange Postecoglou.

The Foxes ended a seven-game losing streak with the victory, propelling themselves up to 17th, while defeat for Spurs was their fourth straight and leaves them only two places and seven points better off than Sunday's visitors. Leicester started the better of the two teams but lacked cutting edge going forward and it was Tottenham who took the lead in the first half thanks to Richarlison's second goal in as many games, and the hosts were in control after that. That was until the second half began. Ruud van Nistelrooy's men returned at breakneck speed, equalising through Jamie Vardy almost immediately, and Moroccan youngster Bilal El Khannouss scored just four minutes later to turn the game on its head.

A shell-shocked Spurs struggled to get a foothold in the game for 20 minutes after going behind, but after 70 minutes they were in the ascendency. Unfortunately for the home faithful, despite the lion's share of possession, Tottenham failed to create many good scoring chances. In fact, after falling behind, the best opportunity the hosts could muster had an xG of just 0.07, with Spurs managing a grand total of just 1.10 over the 90 minutes.