Football betting tips: Bundesliga, EFL, Superliga Friday 1pt Denis Vavro to score anytime in Freiburg vs Wolfsburg (19:30) at 22/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Denis Vavro to score first at 50/1 (General) Saturday 2pts Maximilian Wober 1+ offsides in Preston vs Leeds (12:30) at 17/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Otelul to beat Arad (12:30) at 21/20 (General) 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Universitatea Craiova vs Sepsi (15:00) at 17/20 (bet365) Further tips may follow...

It's a shame the latest round of fixtures won't come with storm-like conditions. It just adds to the entertainment, doesn't it? A goalkeeper trying to boot the ball from a goal kick only to see it come back towards him and start an opposition attack. I was glued to it, much like that time we were all obsessed with Big Jet TV (eyyy, dya remember that?). But that's fine, it's what makes it a nice treat. This weekend delivers games from across the leagues which provide some good betting opportunities. As ever, I covered a few points of interest (well, to me anyway) for the weekend in my latest Notebook which is still available to read. Hopefully there will be some things of use in there which aren't discussed here. I've ventured across to Romania again with a couple of games in the top-flight which have caught my attention, while a position switch for one Championship club opens up value elsewhere. We start in Germany on Friday night.

It's not a surprise when we consider how aerially dominant he can be - he sits fifth for average aerials won across all Bundesliga players this season. Shots have come in four of his eight league starts and that includes the win over Mainz last time out. Vavro managed two in their away win at Heidenheim last month. He also has previously held some set-piece responsibilities, further enhancing the potential for a goal. Freiburg have conceded at least one shot to an opposition centre-back in six of their last seven league outings too. Vavro should get the opportunity to get his first one of the Bundesliga campaign here.

He featured there against Middlesbrough and was caught offside very early into the game. There were a few occasions where it was marginal as well. It's because he's being asked to play the same role as Firpo and he's clearly a player who enjoys the opportunity to get forward. One thing he doesn't have, as you'd expect, is the ability to time the run. It's why Wöber was also caught offside when coming off the bench to replace Firpo following the injury gained in the win over Derby. Two games, two offsides given. Sam Byram is 8/1 for an offside and he could well be continuing at right-back. That's a more natural role though, and while Wöber has been decent enough in attack, going early with runs will be something Leeds have to cope with. We know that his place in the team is fairly secure given Firpo's absence. Now is certainly the time to keep backing this selection because if it wins as hopes, prices will only continue to get shorter.

Otelul vs Arad Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV: Live Streaming

Otelul vs Arad Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday
TV: Live Streaming
Home 19/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 13/5 I'm pretty confident that this is the longest trip in the top-flight of Romanian football. Otelul, located in Galați in the east of the country, right next to the Moldova border, host Arad from the western side, on the border with Hungary. Driving the 440-mile journey between the two places would take you near ten hours without stopping. It's certainly one that falls into the 'diehard away fan' category. What's interesting then is Arad's away results this season. They've won three and lost six on the road but looking at who they've beaten underlines their potential issues when making longer journeys. Two wins have come against both clubs in Cluj. While the other was against Unirea Slobozia, that was a result of their only shot on target in what was the fourth game of the season. All three trips to Bucharest have ended in defeat, with Sepsi (central Romania) and Botosani (north-east Romania, 427 miles away) also securing victory. Evens and slightly above in some places are available on an OTELUL WIN which is worth going for based on Arad's track record. Otelul do need to improve their own home form but this game gives them an opportunity to do just that. Hermannstadt and Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe are the two sides beaten and they sit outside the top-five.

Universitatea Craiova vs Sepsi Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

TV: Live Streaming

Universitatea Craiova vs Sepsi Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
TV: Live Streaming
Home 8/11 | Draw 12/5 | Away 3/1 The Romanian Superliga got some social media numbers this week and Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe were one of the teams involved in the viral clip. With the score level on the hour mark, Rapid Bucuresti's Borisav Burmaz directed a close range shot towards goal, only for it to hit the crossbar, rebound off the back of the goalkeeper's head, hit the crossbar again before the keeper gathered the ball.

Rapid Bucuresti were drawing 0-0 with Sepsi on the hour mark in their Romanian Superliga meeting last week.



Step forward, Borisav Burmaz, who was involved in this bizarre moment… pic.twitter.com/0HGyOFuF3i — Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) December 11, 2024

A bizarre sequence and Sepsi punished them for it in a 2-0 victory. Yet another home game in which the under 2.5 goals line was successful. That's a nice thing to say before making the case for OVER 2.5 GOALS in Saturday's trip to Universitatea Craiova then, isn't it? CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Defensively they are solid in front of their home supporters with just six goals conceded in 12 games. Yet on the road, they've conceded over double that (15) in less games (9). In fact, no team has seen over 2.5 goals land in more away games than Sepsi - seven times it's been a winner already. Universitatea Craiova's home showings have been mixed in terms of goals but they have an attack capable of capitalising on Sepsi's shaky away back line. Only FCSB have taken more shots this season with the same true for efforts on target. They've been awarded the most penalties in the league as well. Goalkeeping is a slight weakness on the defensive side of things when they aren't conceding as many chances as others in the league. Given the match-up and the location, I'll side with goals.