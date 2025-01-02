Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL Saturday 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Swansea vs West Brom, Stoke vs Plymouth & Notts County vs Swindon (12:30) at 4.82/1 (William Hill) 1pt Grimsby to score 2+ goals vs Bradford (13:00) at 13/5 (William Hill) 1pt Southampton 15+ fouls committed vs Brentford (15:00) at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Southampton 17+ fouls committed vs Brentford (15:00) at 9/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Japhet Tanganga to score anytime in Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall at 25/1 (15:00) at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Further tips to follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The busy period of festive football has reached its conclusion, with the first weekend of 2025 bringing back some normality to the schedule. The Premier League and Sky Bet EFL take centre stage on Saturday, with Liverpool's contest with Manchester United headlining Sunday's action. It's another weekend where it's worth keeping an eye on the weather. Snow, ice, rain and wind are expected in parts of the country which will inevitably play a part in the fixture list. Hopefully, the games selected here all survive the cold snap. We begin with the early kick-offs on Saturday.

Goals accumulator Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

I put up three of these over the festive period and two of them came within a goal of success. That has given me hope that it's a potential path to profit so I'm going to be including them in the next few editions of this column. There's also three games involved in the early kick-off which have caught my eye, the first being SWANSEA vs WEST BROM. The Baggies haven't been involved in high scoring games typically this season but that was under Carlos Corberan who has since departed for Valencia. In the three games since, over 2.5 goals has been a winner twice, with the one game which fell short being a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. This has also been a winner in nine of Swansea's last ten games.

Elsewhere, we'll side with STOKE vs PLYMOUTH seeing action at both ends. This will be Mark Robins' first game at the helm for the hosts. Plymouth's first game of the post-Wayne Rooney era was a 2-2 draw with Bristol City and there may be more intent to attack given the need for points. Moving down to League Two and NOTTS COUNTY vs SWINDON has goals potential. It's certainly been the case in recent weeks. Five of the Magpies' last six games have gone over 2.5 - the game which fell short being a 2-0 win at MK Dons - with seven of Swindon's ten league games under Ian Holloway hitting the marker.

They also scored twice in the loss to Accrington and David Artell has an attack which looks to have been clicking in recent weeks. There is also the likelihood of Danny Rose coming back into the forward line. Bradford have been on the slightly better side of average in terms of defensive showings but they did concede twice at Barrow last time out. They've also failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last four contests - a total of seven goals allowed across this period. Andy Cook is a huge injury blow for the hosts but I'm not entirely sure if I want to back an away win based on some defensive performances. I'd feel more comfortable taking a slightly shorter price on goals. There's also a chance looking at the weather that this game is called off due to a frozen pitch - we're hitting below 0 in terms of the temperature in the day/night before - so sorry if I've wasted your time.

Southampton vs Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 17/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 7/5 I'm going to repeat a winning strategy from the columns over the festive period. A price of 7/2 is still available on SOUTHAMPTON 15+ FOULS COMMITTED. That's great value based on their early showings under Ivan Jurić. The original reason for getting behind this pick previously was that Jurić's Torino side would always rank low on tackles completed but high for fouls committed.

Against West Ham, the Saints committed 15 fouls and away at Palace the figure was 19. Jurić has already got this element of his style of play across to the squad. The season average stands at 12.4 but that will increase by the end of the season should they carry on in this way. It's a value play at the prices. And that includes the 9/1 on SOUTHAMPTON 17+ FOULS COMMITTED, which they achieved last time out. This is another bet worth targeting while the price remains available.

The defender has been the subject of some transfer speculation for the January window and it's not a surprise when you consider his performances this season. He has returned at least one shot in each of his last 11 league outings with goals coming against Oxford and Leeds. Tanganga brings a significant aerial presence. And that is increasingly important with Jake Cooper unavailable through injury. They're looking at Tanganga more in terms of the attacking set-piece threats. In terms of the underlying numbers, Wednesday have allowed the highest expected goals (xG) from set-piece situations in the Championship and sit second in this metric in the entire EFL. They should continue to struggle against a side who know this is a strength.