Football betting tips: LaLiga, Serie A, EFL, Premier League Friday 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Celta Vigo vs Mallorca (20:00) at 6/4 (General) Saturday 0.75pt Alessandro Vogliacco to score anytime in Genoa vs Torino (14:00) at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Millwall to beat Coventry (15:00) at 8/5 (William Hill) 1pt Fleetwood to score 3+ goals vs Swindon (15:00) at 9/2 (Betfair) 1pt Nottingham Forest most corners vs Manchester United (17:30) at 3/1 (General)

I'm not entirely sure if the midweek round of fixtures have helped or not when it comes to delivering the weekend picks. The Premier League had a full set to go at while League One and League Two played catch-up following the FA Cup second round. I usually start making picks early in the week, but the additional games have made me revisit a couple. In some cases, a poor result was needed in order to boost the odds a little bit - that delivered. It's pretty much the usual offering across the leagues this weekend. As ever, I've not restricted myself to the English leagues in order to find some selections. Team news plays a part in a couple, while others are looking to make the most of managerial changes. 'New Manager Bounce'? Nah, not here. Let's get into it then, starting with a contest from Spain on Friday evening.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV: LaLiga TV

I've started to enjoy focusing on the goals in LaLiga. Spain's top-flight offers higher odds than usual on games seeing three or more. Across 148 matches this season, it's been a winner in 49% of them. Friday night sees a meeting between two sides who have been strong enough in attack. Celta Vigo sit fifth for goals scored, Mallorca in 10th. The underlying data supports this so it's not as if either are in a false position. The hosts also come into this contest on the back of a 7-0 thrashing of Salamanca in the cup - although it's worth pointing out they're a fourth-tier outfit. I'll take the 6/4 general price on OVER 2.5 GOALS here. Taking this pick has been a winner in 11 of Celta's 15 games so far, while it's won in four of Mallorca's seven on the road.

It's not particularly one-sided in the above too. The hosts boast a strong attack and yet hold a -4 goal difference - games against those in the top-seven have seen action at both ends. Five of the six delivered three or more goals with the only one falling short being the 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. Even then, they created chances worth 1.53 xG. Celta's style plays a big part in the reasoning for this selection. The form has been there in terms of it being a winner - the 6/4 looks very appealing.

In Genoa, they take on a side who have returned the second-highest total of shots after a set-piece is taken in Italy's top-flight this season. Vogliacco has featured in 11 Serie A games this season and found the net in two of them. Shots have come in five of his seven starts. His goal against Inter had some fortune with the ball bouncing back off the crossbar but he was the quickest to react to slide in from close range. The one against Como was an equaliser in second-half added time. A flick-on header from a corner fell into the path of Vogliacco who smashed home on the half-volley. What's interesting with both of these goals is his starting position when the set-piece is taken. Operating centrally, he's in a good position for either the direct contact or the second phase of a ball played into the box. Genoa should get chances to strike and Vogliacco is a name to take in this market given the price.

Millwall vs Coventry Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Frank Lampard's Coventry City™️ needed a late penalty to snatch a point against struggling Cardiff in their new saviour's first game at the helm. It was a decent enough attacking performance but that was expected. They also found themselves behind on two occasions and needed to get back into the contest. A point is better than nothing but plenty of work still needs to happen as they travel to Millwall. The 8/5 on a HOME WIN will be featuring in my Saturday selections. Neil Harris has returned this Millwall side to what can be seen as 'typical Millwall'. It's not the physical, brute force football some may expect but the Den has become an incredibly tough place for visiting teams.

They're unbeaten in their last nine games now, four of which have been wins. At home, they are unbeaten in six, again, four of those ending in victory. Harris' men boast one of the best defences in the division according to the underlying numbers as they sit third for lowest expected goals against (xGA) allowed - only Burnley and Leeds are better. In attack, they're sixth on the xG. The points they've gained have been deserved and serious consideration must be given when a price like this is available on a home contest. There remains the uncertainty of a team with a new manager and Lampard's Coventry may well come good. The odds though are generous based on Millwall's home showings.

Colchester hit four past them in midweek with Morecambe scoring three in their last home contest. Accrington scored twice and MK Dons hit three in the other games to have taken place in November. Fleetwood may have been beaten 4-2 by Doncaster in midweek but they did score twice. The last away league contest against Newport ended 0-0 and yet Charlie Adam's side created chances worth a considerable 2.02 xG. From November 1 onwards, Swindon have averaged the fifth-highest expected goals against (xGA) figure in England's fourth tier. In terms of number of goals conceded, they are first. Rather than take the away side at a price closer to even money, I'll back them to find the net on a few occasions.

The most corners they've taken across the four games was the three which came against Ipswich. They followed it up with two in each of the encounters with Bodo/Glimt and Everton and saw none against Arsenal. It's always a risk siding with an outsider in this market because it could go wrong and there is also still the uncertainty of what United become under their new manager. But the price is big enough to tempt me in. There's also the likely game state of Forest trailing and looking for a way back in - a huge helper when it comes to corner betting. It's also a positive that Forest look to use their width. A total of 44% of their attacks going down their left side in the most of any side in the Premier League. Given recent track record, I'm not sure if the hosts should be as short as 2/5 to take more corners.