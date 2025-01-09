Football betting tips: Bundesliga Friday 1pt Over 11.5 corners in Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen (19:30) at 12/5 (General) Saturday 1pt Denis Vavro to score anytime in Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg (14:30) at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Konstantinos Koulierakis to score anytime in Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg (14:30) at 16/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Eintracht Frankfurt to beat St. Pauli (14:30) at 11/10 (General) 1pt Mönchengladbach 4+ shots on target vs Bayern (17:30) at 11/8 (bet365) Sunday 1pt Jens Stage 1+ shots on target in RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen (14:30) at 17/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Over 11.5 corners in Augsburg vs Stuttgart (16:30) at 21/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The FA Cup third round is the main event of the footballing weekend and you'll find plenty of previews for those games - both televised and not - in our Tips Centre. I've also contributed to it by putting together a 'shocks' piece where I try and identify where the upsets could come across the weekend. You can read that by clicking here. What that means for the Weekend Tips column is that I've got a bit of freedom to go elsewhere. The Bundesliga returns following its winter break this weekend and I'm going to make the most of it. Only contests in Germany's top-flight will feature here. There's a number of games to focus on to take us through the weekend, with some big-priced goalscorers sitting alongside shorter odds selections.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 17/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/8 The Bundesliga marks the end of the winter break with a belter as Dortmund welcome Leverkusen to the Signal Iduna Park on Friday night. Dortmund's home form has effectively saved their season and even then they sit 6th in the Bundesliga table. Nuri Sahin's side top the home standings but are down in 13th on the road. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are unbeaten on the road though which sets this up to be an intriguing contest. I do have one eye on the 6/4 best price for an away win though with 11/8 elsewhere more than fine too. There is potential for CORNERS though and the best bets is the 12/5 on OVER 11.5 here. CLICK HERE to back over 11.5 corners with Sky Bet Leverkusen sit second for crosses attempted in the German top-flight this season and that has helped them to top the corners taken charts with 109 across the 15 games so far. Dortmund may be around 'mid-table' in this area but the game state may well come into play given the strength of the opposition. Leverkusen have scored the first goal in all seven of their away league games this season and that scenario happening again would force Dortmund into chasing the game. Given the attacking nature of both sides involved, I'll take the corners count going high.

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 11/8 | Draw 5/2 | Away 7/4 Hoffenheim know they need to start picking up points to push themselves away from relegation trouble and they can thank Heidenheim's awful form for keeping them out of the bottom three. The hosts sit 15th after 15 games with just three wins on their tally so far and they welcome a Wolfsburg outfit who have travelled well this season. One strength of this Wolfsburg side this season has certainly been set-pieces. No side has scored more goals (11) from corners and free-kicks in Germany's top-flight so far.

It's why the 20/1 on DENIS VAVRO TO SCORE ANYTIME is an interesting pick here. CLICK HERE to back Denis Vavro to score anytime with Sky Bet The Slovakia international netted his second goal of the season in their 3-1 loss to Dortmund just before the break and it's slightly surprising to see he hasn't got more on his tally considering the attacking impact. Vavro has returned ten shots across 11 league starts and no player in this Wolfsburg squad is averaging more aerial duels won per game. An opposition centre-back has returned a shot in five of Hoffenheim's last six contests, with Vavro scoring when these two sides met in the cup during this run.

He finished that game with a total of three shots, as did defensive partner KONSTANTINOS KOULIERAKIS, who is also worth backing at 16s. CLICK HERE to back Konstantinos Koulierakis to score anytime with Sky Bet That recent cup meeting was a huge mismatch between the sides at set-pieces. A repeat is more than possible on Saturday afternoon.

So the hosts may have some hope, but instead of taking the big price on them winning, I'm happy to settle on the 11/8 for MÖNCHENGLADBACH 4+ SHOTS ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Mönchengladbach 4+ shots on target with Sky Bet To clarify, this means we're backing them to see four or more shots on target in the game, something they have regularly achieved throughout the season. They've achieved this in four of their last six home contests, with the two that fell short returning three in each. It's also worth noting that they unbeaten run at home currently stands at six, five of those being wins. While Bayern may not typically concede plenty of opportunities, the number is increased in away games at the 'better sides'. Eintracht Frankfurt had four in that 3-3 draw mentioned previously. The price is big enough on a low line to draw some interest.

Stage also netted a hat-trick from four shots in the away thriller at Hoffenheim at the end of September with three shots in the win over Mainz a couple of weeks prior. His shot volume isn't high but he's fairly accurate with placing his efforts. Only Marvin Ducksch (16) and Mitchell Weiser (9) have returned more efforts on target in this Werder squad. Stage is a strong attacking player because he delivers in a variety of areas. He's shown he can strike from range or convert when sprinting into the box to connect with a cross. He's also demonstrated an ability to score headers often as well and while the 5/1 on him to score anytime is interesting, I'm happy enough to side with the 'safer' option at a shorter price.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 5/2 | Draw 13/5 | Away 19/20 A mid-table clash for Sunday's later offering as Augsburg welcome Stuttgart, although the visitors find themselves four points adrift of the Champions League places despite sitting 10th. The home showings have basically been the driving factor behind Augsburg's season with 14 of their 16 points gained at this stage coming in front of their own supporters. They've picked up some decent results too, with a 2-1 win over Dortmund being the particular highlight. I'd expect this to be quite a competitive contest which makes the 2/1 and above on OVER 11.5 CORNERS worth a play. Stuttgart's style of play contributes in this area as they sit third for crosses attempted in the Bundesliga. It's not particularly surprising then to see that 73% of their league games have seen the corner count hit double figures.

Only St. Pauli attack through the middle less than Augsburg so they're a side who look to use their width when building in attack. Another good factor in corner betting. And then there's the potential game state. Augsburg have conceded the first goal in nine of their 15 games which means they're often chasing and trying to find a way back in. Stuttgart taking the lead would be ideal as you have the nice blend of game state and attacking styles but even without that, the match-up means it has a real chance. Two of Augsburg's last three at home have seen this land as a winner. I'll back that trend to continue on Sunday.