Thursday best bets: Champions League tips for September 10 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League
20:00 – Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt
1pt Luis Diaz to score 2+ goals at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
1pt Michael Olise to score 2+ goals at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
*Bets specifically advised using Super Sub/Sub On Play On terms
Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
First things first, these bets are deliberately not advised at top price (5/1 - Ladbrokes, Coral) with the angle specifically hinging on the likeliness of Bayern Munich making substitutions to make use of their incredible attacking strength in depth, hence being advised with firms offering Super Sub or similar terms, which we'll come on to again shortly.
Bayern under Vincent Kompany are a complete one-off.
Their 122 goals in 34 Bundesliga games last season was the second-highest in the history of Europe's top-five leagues and the most since Torino (125) in 1947-48. In the Champions League they weren't far behind, scoring 43 times in 14 matches (3.1 per game).
Having started the new campaign with nine goals in three fixtures Kompany rested several of his key players on Saturday, including Ballon d'Or favourite Harry Kane. It proved costly as newly-promoted Schalke held his team to only the second goalless draw of his 115-game tenure and first since champions Bayer Leverkusen did the same in February 2025.
Much of the blame lies with LUIS DIAZ who has scored just once from chances equating to 3.31 xG so far this season, missing some glorious opportunities at the weekend. It shows he is continuing to get in the right positions, though, and having scored 26 times in his debut season at the Allianz he looks a fair price (10/11) to score anytime on Thursday.
The understandable shortness of Kane in the goalscorer markets (2/7 anytime and 11/8 for a brace) opens up a betting angle for Bayern's two other chief goal threats.
DIAZ is 4/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS as is MICHAEL OLISE. The France international was rested at the weekend, coming on for the final half-hour. He started Bayern's previous three games, scoring in all three to continue the form that saw him net 25 times last term.
Using a firm that offers Super Sub, Sub On Play On etc. is hugely advantageous here given the strength in depth Bayern have, with Morocco striker Ismael Saibari, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry among the options likely to be introduced from the bench to keep the bet alive.
As for opponents Bodo/Glimt, they may already be midway through their domestic season and will therefore be well prepared, but against an elite team they are likely to be exposed defensively - especially away from home.
It ultimately proved their undoing last term against an opponent far inferior to Bayern as Sporting won the second leg of their last-16 tie 5-0.
This season they conceded five goals across their two legs against Belgian club Union St Gilloise in the penultimate round of qualifying before being handed the much easier task of NEC Nijmegen, who still managed to get on the scoresheet and create 1.70 xG in their home tie.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (09/09/26)
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