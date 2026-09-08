Thursday best bets: Champions League tips for September 10 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League 20:00 – Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt 1pt Luis Diaz to score 2+ goals at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 1pt Michael Olise to score 2+ goals at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) *Bets specifically advised using Super Sub/Sub On Play On terms Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bayern Munich vs Bodo/Glimt Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats

First things first, these bets are deliberately not advised at top price (5/1 - Ladbrokes, Coral) with the angle specifically hinging on the likeliness of Bayern Munich making substitutions to make use of their incredible attacking strength in depth, hence being advised with firms offering Super Sub or similar terms, which we'll come on to again shortly. Bayern under Vincent Kompany are a complete one-off.

Their 122 goals in 34 Bundesliga games last season was the second-highest in the history of Europe's top-five leagues and the most since Torino (125) in 1947-48. In the Champions League they weren't far behind, scoring 43 times in 14 matches (3.1 per game). Having started the new campaign with nine goals in three fixtures Kompany rested several of his key players on Saturday, including Ballon d'Or favourite Harry Kane. It proved costly as newly-promoted Schalke held his team to only the second goalless draw of his 115-game tenure and first since champions Bayer Leverkusen did the same in February 2025. Much of the blame lies with LUIS DIAZ who has scored just once from chances equating to 3.31 xG so far this season, missing some glorious opportunities at the weekend. It shows he is continuing to get in the right positions, though, and having scored 26 times in his debut season at the Allianz he looks a fair price (10/11) to score anytime on Thursday. The understandable shortness of Kane in the goalscorer markets (2/7 anytime and 11/8 for a brace) opens up a betting angle for Bayern's two other chief goal threats.

Luis Diaz (L) and Michael Olise (R) scored 51 goals for Bayern between them last season