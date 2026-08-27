Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and Serie A tips for 30 August 2026

James' 26/27 record: Staked 5pts | Returned 8.96pts | P/L +3.96pts | ROI 79%

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Serie A, 19:45 – Ligue 1: Monaco vs Marseille 1pt Mika Biereth (Monaco) and Amine Gouiri (Marseille) 1+ Player Shots on Target double at 5/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 – Serie A: Cagliari vs Inter 2pts Inter -1.0 Asian Handicap at 4/6 (bet365) 19:45 – Serie A: Lazio vs Genoa 1pt Under 2.0 Goals (Asian Line) at 21/20 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Monaco vs Marseille Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats There will be some tremendous attacking talent on show on the French Riviera and up front is where our attention lies. Monaco have made light of the absence of Folarin Balogun in the opening weeks of the season - the USA striker is being rested as he may be sold - scoring eight goals in their first three outings across all competitions. Strikers MIKA BIERETH and Paris Brunner have scored twice each, while playmaker Alexsandr Golovin has found the net as well. Marseille were 4-0 winners (home) vs Strasbourg on Ligue 1’s opening matchday last weekend and AMINE GOUIRI was the star man. The Algeria striker scored twice from five attempts, three of which were on target.

At home, Monaco will play to win, while Marseille will take an enterprising approach under new manager Bruno Genesio. The ex-Lyon, Rennes and Lille boss has consistently created entertaining teams down the years. In the PLAYER SHOT ON TARGET markets, we prefer Biereth to Brunner. Brunner is currently Monaco’s shot monster (4.0 attempts per game), but Biereth has been more accurate (two from three on target). A Biereth and Gouiri 1+ SHOT ON TARGET DOUBLE pays out at 5/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). We’re very happy with those odds given the importance of the players and the form they’re in.

Cagliari vs Inter Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats INTER are too strong and should win comfortably at Cagliari on Sunday night. En route to winning the title last season the Nerazzurri brushed aside Serie A’s weaker teams time and time again. Cagliari are one of those weaker teams and will suffer this weekend. The stats tell the story: Inter went a remarkable W17-D3-L0 against sides that - like Cagliari - ended 2025-26 in the bottom-half of the table. They were W8-D2-L0 on the road - six of those eight wins by a margin of two or more goals - and easily beat Cagliari home (3-0) and away (2-0). The same trend is already under way: last weekend Inter began their title defence with a 4-1 home win over promoted Monza, relegation contenders this season. At 10/21 (Coral, Ladbrokes), Inter will be too short for many, so back them on the ASIAN HANDICAP -1.0 (4/6) instead. This way, your stakes will be returned if Inter win by exactly one goal, and you make a profit if they win by two goals or more.

Lazio vs Genoa Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats If you’re looking for Sunday night entertainment, frankly this game would not top our list of recommendations. Lazio were a tough watch last season, and we expect the same this season. New manager Gennaro Gattuso is not known to create beautiful teams, and his squad lacks players to get you off your seat. Genoa manager Daniele De Rossi encourages a more expansive style - the goals-per-game count went up after he was appointed last season - but is unlikely to do so on this visit to the Italian capital. After seeing his side lose 2-0 at home to Napoli last weekend, would De Rossi settle for a point here? Absolutely.

Against Napoli, Genoa’s xG was 0.67. In their 1-0 win at Bologna last Monday night, Lazio’s was 0.63. Taking account of those figures, plus the visitors’ potentially conservative approach, UNDERS is the obvious play. UNDER 2.5 GOALS is 8/13 (Willliam Hill). If, like us, you want bigger odds, take UNDER 2 GOALS at 21/20 (bet365). With this pick, your stakes will be returned if the game has exactly two goals.