Steven Gerrard leaves Al Ettifaq by mutual agreement

The 44-year-old has left the Saudi Pro League side with the club 12th in the 18-team table, having lost eight of their 17 matches.

“I want to express my gratitude to the club, the players, the fans, and everyone involved for the opportunity and the support during my time here,” he said.

“From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture.

“So overall I have learnt a lot and it’s been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.

“But football is unpredictable and sometimes things don’t go the way we want.

“However, I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future, and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season.”

Gerrard had been in charge since the summer of 2023 and a year ago signed a new deal to take him through to 2027.

“First and foremost, we extend our sincere gratitude to Steven for his dedication and hard work during his time with the club,” said club president Samer Al Mishal.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned, but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term.

“He changed the club for the better, and that will never be forgotten. This decision, made with mutual respect and in agreement, is in the best interest of both Steven and the club as we move forward.”