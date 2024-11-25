Sporting vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 8/1 Arsenal to win

Sporting Lisbon are second in the Champions League group stage and take on last season's Premier League runners-up just weeks after obliterating last season's Premier League winners.

Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick against Manchester City

The key change ahead of this clash though comes in the dugout, with Ruben Amorim leaving to Manchester United and replaced from within by Joao Pereira. After a cushty win agains Liga 3 opponents in the Taca de Portugal, things get a lot tougher in his second match in charge. Arsenal were emphatic in victory against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and, nearing a best starting XI, will be looking to get on a run.

What are the best bets? Cutting to the chase, I just can't understand why UNDER 2.5 GOALS is available at even money. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Arsenal are one of the best defensive teams on the continent, far superior than the City side who turned up in Portugal a few weeks ago. They won't be anywhere near as vulnerable defensively, especially when able to call upon a near first choice backline and midfield. The Gunners have been a low-margin side in the Champions League this season, their four game seeing a grand total of four goals.

Arsenal are just stingy. Their four UCL games have seen them concede just 1.87 non-penalty xGA - the joint fewest in the competition - so it would be surprising to see Sporting hit the net even once, never mind twice. The Portuguese side have gone unders in three of their four Champions League outings, and I think the price on offer for a repeat here is an overreaction to their thumping win over a hapless City side. On the flip side, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal aren't overly expressive going forward and are more than happy to win games by a narrow margin. Ultimately, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fit, they will create enough chances to win games - especially when their backline limits their opponents so well. I think Arsenal get a bounce back UCL win here, especially with key forward players returning and the managerial transition at Sporting, so I wouldn't put anyone off backing the Gunners straight up, but given how strongly I fancy a low-scoring game, I'm going to get greedy. ARSENAL TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS is priced at 17/10 - the under 4.5 goals boosting the win price from 13/10 - and looks a cracking bet. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win and Under 4.5 Goals with Sky Bet Sixteen of Arsenal's 18 games across all competitions this season have gone under 4.5 goals, while all nine away games have seen fewer than five goals. I'll have a much smaller bet on ARSENAL TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 9/2, too. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win and Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Eleven of Arsenal's 18 games have gone under 2.5 goals, with seven of nine away matches seeing fewer than three goals.

It's not a stretch to say that Arsenal represent the toughest opponent of Sporting's season so far, and I think their class will show. The Portuguese side are second in the Champions League table but have played only Lille, PSV, Sturm Graz and a severely undermanned and more vulnerable than usual Manchester City side. A powerful, organised Arsenal can bring the green half of Lisbon back down to earth.

Team news Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice are all fit and available for Arsenal's trip to Portugal. Rice is expected to come back into the team, as is Kai Havertz, with both only on the bench at the weekend. Sporting are without Nuno Santos and Pedro Goncalves, the latter's absence meaning ex-Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards could come in alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Trincao.