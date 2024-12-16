Southampton vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

That the decisive blow to an inevitably doomed spell came from perhaps the only person who would survive confession in the Russell Martin House of Footballing Evangelism, where under no circumstances must purity of ideology be compromised, will have been bittersweet.

It’s the way he’d have wanted to go, delivered by the man he’d have wanted to deliver it.

One down within a minute, four down within 25, 5-0 down by half-time.

The most empassioned defence of Ange Postecoglou's methods and style comes from a rival Premier League coach 😲 Listen as Southampton's Russel Martin puts his support behind the Australian manager. pic.twitter.com/XqwQaUFUzM

Simon Rusk, interim Saints manager for the visit of Arne Slot's near-indestructible Liverpool, is unlikely to be so pious.

While the now former Southampton manager ponders whether such zealotry was worthwhile, Ange Postecoglou will lead Tottenham into their own Carabao Cup quarter-final with renewed vigour, emboldened by further evidence for commitment to such one-dimensional tactics.

What are the best bets?

Fortunately for the man usually in charge of Southampton's under-21s, there is plenty more in his team’s favour than first appears when faced with the prospect of a team who have won 19, drawn three and lost once under their current manager.

Not only is it surely impossible for things to get any worse, but the solution to many of Saints' most glaring problems are simple, obvious and immediately fixable.

Martin’s uncompromising possession-based style has seen the team concede 10 league goals and 26 shots directly from errors this season, as well as 108 shots on target - all three are the most in the Premier League.

When these sides met only three weeks ago Southampton delivered one of their best performances of the season, unlucky to lose to a late penalty for handball having led 2-1.

In meetings with Liverpool (2-3) Arsenal (1-3) and Manchester City (0-1) Saints have been very competitive, displaying a consistent trait: they had less of the ball than usual.

They averaged 41% possession across those games. Meanwhile, in home matches against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham where the aggregate scoreline is 1-13, their possession stat jumps up to 45%.

Expect a stubborn display of a different kind on Wednesday night, one that can give fans hope and players belief.

It may seem foolhardy to back UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 20/23 with Betfair and the top price of 11/5 available for UNDER 2.5 GOALS but both are advised.

Such has been Southampton's way this season that the wild contests have help to hide the regular run of the mill ones.

Five of their last eight league games have involved under 2.5 goals, with three of those ending 1-0.



Remarkably, 50% of their league matches have gone unders this term, with only Arsenal, Ipswich and Crystal Palace being involved in more under 2.5 goals matches.

It just so happens they sit third for most over 4.5 goals games as well.

As for Liverpool, 71% of their top-flight away matches have gone unders, with 50% in other competitions.