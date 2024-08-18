Southampton sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa and Lesley Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea

New Southampton signing Cameron Archer says manager Russell Martin’s playing style was one of the main reasons for his move.
The 22-year-old, recruited on a four-year deal from Aston Villa for £15m, spent last season at Sheffield United before returning to Villa earlier this summer.
“That was one of the main reasons why I’m here, his (Martin’s) playing style, his coaching and trying to improve me as a player,” Archer told Saints’ official website.
“It is not a bad place to do that in the Premier League with Southampton.
“I just want to keep scoring goals and improve myself as a player, and I don’t think there is a better place to do that than with Southampton. I feel fit and ready, raring to go.”
Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has joined on a season-long on loan.
