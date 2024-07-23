Sky Bet EFL outright preview, acca tips, best bets and acca

With the Sky Bet EFL season getting under way this weekend, our 'This Week's Acca' team of Gab Sutton, Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill and Joe Townsend give their verdicts and selections for each of the three divisions. They provide a divisional winner, dark horse, top scorer and best bet, with some interesting and differing shouts - highlighted by there being 14 different 'dark horses' from a maximum of 15. Though there was very little round agreement, MK DONS TO WIN LEAGUE TWO was universally backed at 8/1, despite Chesterfield being bookies' favourites. CLICK HERE to back MK Dons to win League Two with Sky Bet

There was plenty of confidence in Mike Williamson's side when the panel discussed the fourth tier in the This Week's Acca outright show, with the Dons expected to kick on from play-off semi-final disappointment last season and build on the impressive turnaround Williamson oversaw after arriving from Gateshead a third of the way into the campaign. Take the other favs Jake and Tom were in total agreement on the three LEAGUE WINNERS, adding market leaders LEEDS AND BIRMINGHAM to MK DONS. There was enough consensus in the team for a small-stakes wager on the treble at a huge 120/1. But in the interest of keeping everyone happy, here are the rest of the team's Championship-League One-League Two trebles.

LEEDS clearly lead the outright betting ahead of a Sky Bet Championship season that feels like it could have an incredibly competitive promotion race, albeit with a much weaker top end compared to last term. LUTON and MIDDLESBROUGH look well positioned for strong campaigns, while SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY bear all the hallmarks of a team capable of upsetting the more fancied sides after Danny Rohl worked a miracle to keep the Owls up in May. All is not lost on the other side of the Steel City, as the SHEFFIELD UNITED conveyor belt keeps producing talent, which has been allied with some smart summer recruitment that gives the Blades potential for a top-six finish. Last season's FA Cup heroes COVENTRY, a toenail from completing the greatest comeback of all time to beat Manchester United and reach the final, are another outfit we should expect to be in play-off contention. At the wrong end of the table, HULL remain a huge price for the drop despite sacking one of the most promising managers in the division in Liam Rosenior, and replacing him with relative unknown, and unproven, German coach Tim Walter.

Hull's 23/24 top scorer list

Summer sales and the end of loan spells means the scorers of 80% of their goals from last season, and arguably their best defender, have all left the club. CARDIFF could be in big trouble too. Erol Bulut's team were the biggest overperformers in the Championship last season, ranking as the second-worst team in the division according to expected goals (xG) data, despite a 12th-placed finish.

It's rare a team comes down from the Championship and runs away with Sky Bet League One at the first attempt - with Leeds, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Bolton, Ipswich and Derby all cases in point - but BIRMINGHAM do look as well positioned as anyone to do exactly that. With an ambitious new ownership group who blundered their way through their opening season, Blues seem to have calmly prepared with smart recruitment and by appointing a well respected coach in Chris Davies, who has previously turned down managers jobs in the Championship to continue to develop as a number two instead.

Birmingham city chris davies

ROTHERHAM are approaching this campaign with a very different tactic, under the experienced guidance of Steve Evans, who has been true to form in totally reshaping the squad. Only the Millers, Blues and BOLTON - who are looking to take that final step after play-off semi-final defeat in 2023 and defeat at Wembley last season - are bigger prices to go down then WREXHAM (14/1) which tells you how highly the bookies rate the Hollywood-backed club. However, League One tends to be the glass ceiling for ambitious clubs quickly climbing the ladder, and with Deadpool and co. no longer the big fish in a small pond, they may just discover this season that's it's not always sunny in owning an EFL club.

Mike Williamson turned MK Dons around last term